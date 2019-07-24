Roush Fenway Racing Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Cyber Protection Giant Acronis

Global leader in cyber protection Acronis to be featured in the team’s IT efforts and on both Roush Fenway Ford Mustangs at Watkins Glen

CONCORD, N.C. (July 24, 2018) – Roush Fenway Racing has announced a three-year partnership with Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection specializing in the development of on-premises and cloud-based backup, disaster recovery, secure file sync and share, and data access solutions.

The multi-year relationship will serve as both a marketing platform and technology partnership, with Roush Fenway utilizing the Acronis’ tools to enhance its racing operations. The Acronis brand will make its on-track debut at Watkins Glen in August, serving as the primary partner for the Ford Mustangs of both Ryan Newman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the famed road course event in upstate New York.

Acronis will also serve as the primary partner on Newman’s No. 6 Ford at the much anticipated Bristol night race (August 17) and at the Monster Mile of Dover (October 6).

“It’s great to bring Acronis on board and we are looking forward to having them on both of our cars at Watkins Glen,” said Newman. “They are the standard in cyber protection and we are looking forward to working with them both as a marketing and technology partner.”

In addition, the partnership will help expand Roush Fenway’s technological capabilities with advanced cloud backup and disaster recovery services, cutting-edge file sharing, and robust computer power simulations.

Acronis designs its solutions to address the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection — ensuring the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security of data (SAPAS). This unique approach allows Acronis to deliver easy, efficient, and secure cyber protection. As a result, the company is now the technology partner of choice in several motorsports, including Formula 1, Formula E, and NASCAR.

These same solutions will help Roush Fenway Racing ensure the security and safety of the team’s systems, applications, and data – both at the track and at the race shop. At the same time, Acronis will be showcasing its capabilities to help grow its business worldwide.

“Acronis technology meets the efficiency and reliability requirements demanded by motorsport teams that compete at the highest level. Through this partnership, Acronis will enable Roush Fenway Racing to focus on developing their car and achieving results on the racetrack without having to worry about the safety of their data. We are looking forward to a long successful partnership together,” said Dan Havens, Acronis Growth Officer.

“We are very pleased to announce our partnership with Acronis,” said Roush Fenway President Steve Newmark. “Acronis is a world leader in the fields of cyber protection and disaster recovery, and we are excited about the capabilities that the partnership brings to Roush Fenway.”

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection — solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads, and applications. With 500,000 business customers, and a powerful worldwide community of Acronis API-enabled service providers, resellers, and ISV partners, Acronis is trusted by 79 of the top 100 most valuable brands and has over 5 million customers. With dual headquarters in Switzerland and Singapore, Acronis is a global organization with offices worldwide and customers and partners in over 190 countries. Learn more at acronis.com.