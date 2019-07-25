Weekend schedule for Pocono-2 and Iowa-2

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series travel to Pocono Raceway this weekend while the Xfinity Series heads to Iowa Speedway.

Kyle Busch is the defending Cup Series race winner and has won three of the last four races at the 2.5-mile triangular track, including this season’s June race. Another victory would put him in an elite group that includes Hall of Famer Bobby Allison (1982-83) and Tim Richmond (1986-87), the only drivers to win three consecutive races at Pocono.

Christopher Bell returns to defend his Xfinity win. Busch also won the 2018 Truck Series event.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, July 26th

Pocono:

10:35 a.m.–11:25 a.m.: Truck Series First Practice – No TV

12:35 p.m.–1:25 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

6:05 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions – FS1

Iowa:

5:05 p.m.-5:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBCSN

7 p.m.-7:50 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App

Saturday, July 27th

Pocono:

9:05 a.m.–9:55 a.m.: Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN/MRN

11:05 a.m.–11:55 a.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/MRN

1 p.m.: Truck Series Gander RV 150 – Stages 15/30/60 Laps – FOX/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

4:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions -NBCSN/MRN

Iowa:

12:05 p.m.: Xfinity Qualifying – Impound/Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions -NBCSN

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series US Cellular 250 – Stages 60/120/250 – NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, July 28th

Pocono:

3 p.m.: Cup Series Gander RV 400 – Stages 50/100/160 Laps – NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

