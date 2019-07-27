TEAM CHEVY AT POCONO 2: Post-Qualifying Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

POCONO RACEWAY

GANDER RV 400

TEAM CHEVY POST-QUALIFYING NOTES AND QUOTES

JULY 27, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

5th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Freightliner Camaro ZL1

6th Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

8th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro Zl1

9th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1

15th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Nationwide Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kevin Harvick (Ford)

2nd Joey Logano (Ford)

3rd Aric Almirola (Ford)

4th Erik Jones (Toyota)

5th Austin Dillon (Chevrolet)

NBCSN will telecast the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway live at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, July 28. The NBC Sports Gold app will stream the race and live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 FREIGHTLINER CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 5th

“That was a heck of a lap for this team. I’m really proud of our Freightliner Chevy and all of our guys. This American Ethanol team has done a lot throughout the last two practices. I was not too happy; I was getting after it on the radio during the practices. They gave me what I needed right there and that was a heck of a lap. I tried to put all three corners together the best I could and it came together well for a shot at this pole. There are some really fast cars still to go, but I think that’s a good lap.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 8th

“It was OK. I think we will hold up alright. We were just a little bit loose, but overall, I think tomorrow is going to be about keeping the track position. I think we have a good car, so we’ll see what happened. For us as the 24 team, we’ve been pretty strong lately. Last week was a struggle until the race and we finished 12th in the race, which was good. We got some good stage points. For us, we’ve been on the up-tick, I guess. Unfortunately, the company as a whole has kind of been up and down. We’ve had a couple of cars good, a couple of cars bad. But it’s just circumstances most of the time. I think we’ve been OK; we just have to as a company put it together. I think we are on the right track for that.”

HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THIS RACE?

“I feel good. I think practice was really good for us; we were top-five for both. If we can just keep that going, we are going to be in a good spot for tomorrow. It’s going to be about strategy too. We’ll see what happens.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 15th

“We’ve been awful all day and we made a lot of changes. As much as that lap wasn’t that good and isn’t going to be that good, it was so much better than what we had in practice. I’m pretty excited about that, just in how much better the race car drove because we threw literally everything at it and never touched it in practice. It feels good to get it a little bit better there in qualifying.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 23rd

“We sucked today. We crashed a car and it put us in a bad position for tomorrow. That pretty much set us up for failure by crashing that first car, that’s just kind of the way it goes. When you make stupid mistakes and qualifying really bad, it results in bad pit selection and bad track position. We’ll try to make the most of it.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 29th

HOW DID YOUR BACKUP CAR FEEL IN QUALIFYING?

“It just seemed slower, like the balance is crazy different than the other car.”

CAN YOU MAKE YOUR WAY THROUGH THE FIELD?

“There’s always different strategies and things, so yeah we can. As Chip (Ganassi) says, there’s a right strategy to win every race for every car. Maybe we’ll figure out that strategy and we able to have a good day.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO MILITARY CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 32nd

“I’m feeling hopeful, I think. We really had a rough practice. We are hoping we can rely on past setups and our teammates to find something to help us out here. We are in a little bit of a hopeful mode, which isn’t always the best place to be in qualifying. I feel like we will race good tomorrow. We always seem to find our way once we get in the race. For some reason, we’ve just been off as far as finding the right package for this track.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 VICTORY JUNCTION CAMARO ZL1 – Will start at the rear of the field due to engine change.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR ENGINE ISSUES.

“We were making adjustments throughout the first practice. I walked over to climb in the car and they were joking around, ‘hey, if you didn’t want to practice, you didn’t have to blow it up’. I thought they were joking; they were being serious. I don’t know if I did it or whatnot, but they were underneath the car making final adjustments for the second practice and it was leaking. They jacked it up and found the problems. We had to switch motors, so we didn’t get a second practice in. But the car drove decent in qualifying. For the adjustments I needed to make the car better, I felt like we stepped in the right direction on that. It’s unfortunate we start in the back, but I like restarts.”

