Toyota Racing Pocono MENCS Post-Qualifying Report

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Report

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Pocono Raceway – July 27, 2019

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Kevin Harvick*

2nd, Joey Logano*

3rd, Aric Almirola*

4th, ERIK JONES

5th, Austin Dillon*

7th, KYLE BUSCH

11th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

12th, DENNY HAMLIN

13th, MATT DIBENEDETTO

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

ERIK JONES, No. 20 Reser’s Main St. Bistro Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 4th

How have you been today?

“Good. We have had good speed. The Reser’s Camry has been fast. I thought with that lap we would have it. That’s kind of frustrating. We have a fast car and I thought we had a shot at the pole. It’s kind of frustrating, but we are starting upfront either way, so we will make a good day of it. We were good in race trim and I was pretty happy with it. That’s always a good feeling.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops/ Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 11th

How was qualifying?

“Today has been a challenge. I am a little disappointed in that run. I thought maybe that we could have gone a little bit faster than we did in practice and we went slower. I had a bit of a moment in the tunnel turn and lost some time. It’s just been a tough day.”

Can you compensate for it during the race?

“We will try to make the right adjustments for the race. Our car was really good on the long runs. We lacked a little bit of speed and a little bit of drive ability until really old tires. Then it started to come alive, so we will see if we can make some adjustments for tomorrow. I know Cole (Pearn, crew chief) and the guys will get it figured out and we will see what we can do with it.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Ground Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 12th

How was your qualifying lap?

“We didn’t make a mock run, but we were pretty confident in our car in race trim. I under-drove turn three, which is not good and cost us some time there in qualifying. I know we have a fast car for the race.”

MATT DIBENEDETTO, No. 95 Toyota Express Maintenance Toyota Camry, Leavine Family Racing

Qualifying Position: 13th

How do you feel about your qualifying performance?

“I got loose in turn one, so that cost us some speed there. The rest of the lap was really good. The car is better than it had been earlier in the day.”

Are you confident going into tomorrow after a strong performance in practice?

“I think we will be pretty decent. I think we will race better than we did in the first race. I feel good about it.”