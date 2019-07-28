Newman Finishes 14th in Return to Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (July 28, 2019) — Ryan Newman drove his Performance Plus Oil Ford to a 14th-place finish Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway.

Newman qualified 24th in Saturday’s single-car session, but rolled off the grid 19th after a host of cars failed pre-race tech inspection Sunday morning. The opening 50-lap stage ran caution free and Newman advanced up to the fifth position before pitting crossing the line 16th for the segment.

After staying out under the break to gain track position, the South Bend, Indiana, native rolled off fourth for the second stage. Five laps later Newman rode second reporting he was tight off. Seventeen laps into the stage Newman pitted for two tires – the first of three-straight stops with only two tires – with more adjustments trying to fine tune the No. 6 machine.

The first yellow was displayed at lap 82 when Newman ran 25th. After another stop and adjustments, Newman lined back up 17th at lap 87. Just a few laps later a brief rain shower passed by the track, but the rain was light allowing the race to go back green. Newman went on to end the second stage 15th.

He lined back up 17th for the final stage and ran 25th at the time of the next yellow at lap 115. He would pit one final time under the caution for four fresh tires and adjustments before going on to restart 20th. Two more yellows came out over the final eight laps as Newman finished 14th.

Newman and the No. 6 team return to the track next weekend Watkins Glen for the Go Bowling at The Glen. Race coverage on Sunday begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Coverage can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.