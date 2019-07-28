TEAM CHEVY AT POCONO 2: Post-Race Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

POCONO RACEWAY

GANDER RV 400

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES & QUOTES

JULY 28, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

4th William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1

5th Kyle Larson, No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1

7th Daniel Hemric, No. 8 Caterpillar Camaro ZL1

15th Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

2nd Eric Jones (Toyota)

3rd Martin Truex, Jr. (Toyota)

4th William Byron (Chevrolet)

5th Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Watkins Glen International with the GoBowling at the Glen on Sunday, August 4th at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, the NBCSports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 4th

“It was a struggle. I felt like the guys did a good job with strategy, and being able to maximize on restarts. We got fortunate on a couple of things. We go on from it and move onto Watkins Glen.”

“It was a tough day. We didn’t really have a lot going our way. In the first stage and even the second stage, we were just kind of hanging on. We just found a way to kind of make it work. We had good strategy and just found a way to kind of settle in there in a decent spot, and save the right amount of fuel. We ran out of fuel coming across the line, so that was great. We saved the right amount of fuel and that was about it.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 5th

IT LOOKS LIKE YOU HIT THE WALL THERE AT THE END, BUT YOU WENT FOR IT.

“I didn’t hit the wall, but I got close. I knew I was going to be close to the wall, so I bailed out of the throttle to keep myself from hitting the wall and lost momentum. I felt bad, but it was better than ending up torn up like the last time I was aggressive on a restart. It was a good day. It was a lot better car than I thought I was going to have, so it just goes to show how good our team is right now and how good our cars are. Last week, I felt like we had one of the fastest cars and we didn’t get to show it. Today, I felt like we were one of the fastest cars. If I could just race a primary car, who knows what we could do. I just have to clean up a little bit of what I’m doing in practice and the races, and hopefully we can get a win.”

“This just goes to show how good our cars are right now. Any time you have a good run in a backup car, it’s satisfying. The past two weeks in a row I feel like we’ve had good speed in our backup cars, so I’ve been really happy with that. I don’t want to race backup cars, so I just have to stop crashing.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 CATERPILLAR CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 7th

“From the time we unloaded here at Pocono, I felt we were able to use our notebook that we’ve been able to build on from the race here in the spring. We just had a way better balance in our Camaro ZL1. It was just fun to be out there and be able to maneuver. I’ve been on both sides of it now. I’ve been one of the guys that said it was so frustrating and so hard to pass, and you get a good racecar like these Caterpillar guys gave me today, it’s not quite as hard as it has been other weeks. I’m proud of the effort, proud of what we’ve done and how far we’ve come as a group. We’ve had opportunities to run like this numerous times this year.”

“I was fairly skeptical about the PJ-1 going into the race. Since it hadn’t come in all weekend, I didn’t see it coming in for the race. I told everyone that by lap 30 if it didn’t come in, then we would be in trouble. But I made a liar out of it because it came in and you had options to run up there and move around. You just had to trust that it was there, and it definitely gave you options.”

WAS THIS A MOMENTUM BUILDING WEEKEND FOR YOUR TEAM.

“Absolutely. You have to have weekends like this. These are the kind of weekends that we are expected to have as a group. We were hoping to have a couple of these weekends by this point of the year, but beggars can’t be choosers. We are going to take what we have, be thankful for it and try to continue to get better.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO MILITARY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 29th

“Today was not the day that we had hoped for in Pocono. We were excited to get here and put all of our notes from June to good use, but I just couldn’t get comfortable with the handling of our GEICO Military Camaro ZL1. We took some big swings at it on pit road with adding bar load on a couple of stops, and that made it a little better. But, sometimes weekends just don’t go your way in racing, and this was one of those times.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 –Sidelined due to damages sustained from blown right rear tire; Finished 37th

“I blew a tire going into Turn 1. It was a pretty hard hit, but I’m good.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined due to damages sustained from blown right front tire; Finished 38th

DID YOU RUN OVER ANYTHING?

“I don’t think so. It just popped, so I guess it wasn’t happy with something. It’s just unfortunate. It’s been a rough month, little over a month now. It’s just an unfortunate rough patch. Hopefully we can get past it. The good news is that we are still in the summer months, so the stuff that really matters is still ahead. I just hate to come to these places and not be able to learn something from it. I felt like our day was finally turning around for our NAPA team. We were finally moving forward. I think we were running in the top-10 there when we crashed. I feel like we were finally getting our car going. Obviously, we crashed yesterday so this car was taking some time to get adjusted. I thought we were doing a good job of it. I don’t really know what to do about that, but just move on.”

IT WAS A HARD HIT FOR YOU. DID ALL OF THE SAFTEY EQUIPMENT DO ITS JOB?

“Yeah, as far as I know.”

