GMS Racing NGOTS Eldora Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Eldora NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 6, Best finish: 15

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 14, Best start: 2, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 135, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Creed returns to the site of his first career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start this week in Eldora. Creed’s dirt background includes the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Speed Energy Stadium Trucks, the world-famous Dakar Rally and the acclaimed Baja 1000. He was a gold medalist in Stadium Super Trucks at X-Games Austin in 2015 and won the K&N Pro Series West race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track in 2018.

– The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 021 this week in Eldora. This chassis last went to victory lane in 2016 at Eldora with Kyle Larson and finished in the top 10 in both 2017 and 2018.

– Creed has led 135 laps this season, the most of any rookie candidate.

Quote:

“Eldora is awesome. I love the atmosphere, they really do a great job of packing the stands every race. When the track gets slicked down during the race I think that really levels the playing field between the dirt guys and the asphalt guys. It’s a crazy race, but it’s all about just being around at the end. You just need to find your line and make it work for you.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Arlon Chevrolet Silverado

Eldora NGOTS Stats

– Start: 1, Best finish: 3

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 14, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 8, Top 10s: 10, Laps Led: 232, Poles: 1, Stage wins: 1, Wins: 2

Notes:

– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 009 this week at Eldora. This will be only the second time this truck has raced after making it’s debut last year in the Eldora Dirt Derby.

– Moffitt is currently second in the points standings, 34 points back from the leader. He is currently projected first in playoff rankings with two victories and 11 playoff points.

– Moffitt has qualified inside the top 10 in every event this season.

Quote:

“Eldora is a lot of fun and I think everyone goes out there and has a good time while still trying to be competitive. My motto last year for this race was ‘just send it’ and it worked out pretty well for me. I’m going to stick with that mind set for the most part. We still have to be a little conservative where we can because we’re in the hunt for the regular season championship with only two races left before playoffs start. But overall, I think we’ll just go out there and have fun and try to get another win.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.