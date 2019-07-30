HFR NGOTS Eldora Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Eldora NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Laps led: 94

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 14, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 8, Top 10s: 9, Laps Led: 146, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen’s background is in dirt. He regularly competes at local and regional tracks running Big Block Modifieds and has won nine races so far this year.

– The No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 315 this week at Eldora. This is the same truck Friesen ran last year in the Eldora Dirt Derby where he qualified fifth and finished third.

– Friesen is currently projected eighth in playoff standings, 13 points above the cutoff line.

– Stewart Friesen will carry a special decal on the hood of the No. 52 this weekend to promote the Orange County Fair Speedway Centennial race. There is a $100,000 prize to the winner of the Modifieds August 15, 16 and 17 with country music superstar Tim McGraw kicking things off on Wednesday August 14 at the House of Power.

Quote:

“Our team as a whole brings a lot of confidence into Eldora this week. Trip (Bruce, crew chief) is very optimistic despite our bad luck last week and I’m confident in my abilities as well. Obviously, dirt is my wheelhouse and we’ve had strong runs in this race the last two years. Hopefully we can go out there and get my first truck win.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ or https://stewartfriesen.net/.