Matt DiBenedetto – No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry – Watkins Glen Preview

Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Notes:

· JOIN THE PROCORE CREW: Become a member of the No. 95 Crew today to get your free, collectible Matt DiBenedetto 95 hero card. Plus, you can enter to win exclusive Procore No. 95 Car merchandise throughout the season. Visit www.procore.com/95crew to enroll today.

· DIBENEDETTO BY THE NUMBERS: In four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Watkins Glen International, Matt DiBenedetto has an average start of 31.8 and an average finish of 30.2. He’s completed 338 of 360 (93.9 percent) career laps at the 2.45-mile road course.

· RACE INFO: The Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International (2.45-mile road course) begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 4th. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Watkins Glen:

Date Event S F Laps Status

08/09/15 Cheez-It 355 27 26 90/90 Running

08/07/16 Cheez-It 355 35 34 83/90 Crash

08/06/17 I Love New York 355 37 28 90/90 Running

08/05/18 Go Bowling at The Glen 28 33 75/90 Running

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Watkins Glen:

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 4 0 0 0 0

DiBenedetto’s 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

21 0 2 3 0 50 21.2 21.1

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

161 0 2 7 0 73 29.8 27.9

From the Driver’s Seat:

Matt DiBenedetto: “I’m looking ahead to getting to Watkins Glen this weekend because I’ve really come to love road courses. I think I enjoy it because it’s back to laying off the gas, using the brake pedal, and really getting up on the wheel and hustling in the car. The Glen is a much different road course than Sonoma, a lot of the same things don’t apply from Sonoma to The Glen. Watkins Glen is a road course that’s a little higher speed and slightly less technical than Sonoma. We want a lot of downforce at The Glen as well as making sure that we have speed in our race car. In looking ahead to The Glen, it’s not just focusing on forward-drive and grip like we do at Sonoma. It’s new asphalt at The Glen as well so that gives us a lot of grip, high speeds, and high downforce. Strategy is really important and that’s what makes the road course racing really fun for me. Most teams will try to pit and be good to go on fuel as soon as possible, so pit strategies generally dictate your race there. It’s a fun race and one that we look forward to because I’ve always loved Watkins Glen. It’s a place we circle on the schedule as a race that we have a chance to hopefully get a strong run at.”

From the Pit Box:

Mike Wheeler: “For Watkins Glen, qualifying well is really important. Being able to start in the top-10 or top-five makes the day a whole lot easier as far as passing and strategy. Keeping track position is definitely a key to running well at The Glen. Ultimately, you want to make sure that you’re good in the braking zones like Turn 1 to ‘the bus stop’ as well as heading into Turn 6 are areas that you can get positions on guys and have the ability to pass. You can make a lot of lap time in ‘the bus stop’ as far as overall speed, but you can’t really pass there. With the new package, it’ll be a different deal all together but ultimately qualifying well and having good brakes are keys. Generally, you can afford to give up some forward drive there, and it’s not like Sonoma where you end up having traction-limited moments. A lot of it is high-speed new pave hard tires and we don’t fight traction as much as we do in Sonoma so it’s one of those deals that we work on steering and braking more at The Glen than we typically do at other road courses. The track is really nice, and I always enjoy going up there, so I’m looking forward to this weekend.”

No. 95 Procore Toyota Camry Team:

Driver: Matt DiBenedetto Crew Chief: Mike Wheeler

Car Chief: Greg Emmer Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: J.R. Houston Engineer: Etienne Cliche

Mechanic: Bill Mares Mechanic: Matt Kimball

Shock Specialist: Sean Studer Mechanic: Zach Marquardt

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramirez Jackman: Charles Thacker

Fueler: Brian Eastland Rear Changer: Deven Youker

Front Changer: Adam Hartman Tire Carrier: Chris Hall

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

About Procore Technologies:

Procore is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.