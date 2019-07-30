Richard Childress Racing Fuels Fundraiser to Save Injured Kids

Benefiting the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma and Victory Junction

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (July 30, 2019) – Richard Childress Racing is supporting a NASCAR-themed celebration at Victory Junction and launching an online auction on Tuesday, July 30. Proceeds will benefit programs of the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma, including a $20,000 grant to Victory Junction that will support camp experiences for eight pediatric trauma survivors.

“We are excited to celebrate the lives of all seriously injured children by participating in NASCARnival night at Victory Junction,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing and co-founder of the Childress Institute. “The Childress Institute is dedicated to funding programs that improve the care injured kids receive throughout the U.S., and this event will raise funds to send injured children to a special camp that helps them get back to being kids after a life-changing injury.”

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress, RCR drivers and pit crew members are scheduled to attend NASCARnival on July 30.

In continued celebration of RCR’s 50th anniversary and the Childress Institute’s 11th anniversary, the event coincides with the launch of an online auction of autographed memorabilia and VIP fan experiences benefiting the Childress Institute, hosted by The NASCAR Foundation at https://www.nascarfoundation.org/RCR50. Items include an autographed guitar, VIP suite passes, race-worn firesuits, sheet metal and much more. Additional items will be added throughout the week, and the auction will end at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 11.

The fundraiser is made possible by sponsors, including: Alsco, Bass Pro Shops, Caterpillar, Cometic Gaskets, ECR Engines, Fox Sports, Klotz Synthetic Lubricants, NASCAR, RCR, South Point Hotel and Casino, Sparco and UNOH.

The event is invitation only for sponsors and special guests to maintain the camp’s privacy and health security.

For more information please visit https://saveinjuredkids.org/carnival/, or follow on social media at https://www.facebook.com/SaveInjuredKids/ or Twitter @injuredkids.

About the Childress Institute for Pediatric TraumaLife threatening injury is the No. 1 killer of kids in America. Nearly 10,000 children lose their lives every year from serious injuries. In addition, almost 300,000 children are hospitalized and over 8 million children are treated in the emergency department for serious injuries each year, many of whom struggle with long-term recoveries and disabilities. The Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma discovers and shares the best ways to prevent and treat severe injuries in children. The Institute funds research, education and advocacy to help improve the care and treatment injured kids receive across the U.S. The Childress Institute was founded at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in 2008 through a generous gift from Richard and Judy Childress. Visit www.SaveInjuredKids.org to learn more.

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR celebrates 50 years of racing in 2019 and has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2019 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 American Ethanol/AAA/Symbicort/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet) along with Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Hemric (No. 8 Caterpillar/ Bass Pro Shops/Liberty National Life Insurance/Cessna/VF Workwear Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes defending Series Champion Tyler Reddick (No. 2 Gimme Country/Tame the Beast/Hurdl/Pinnacle Financial Partners/Anderson’s Maple Syrup/KCMG Chevrolet) as well as select races with Kaz Grala and Joe Graf, Jr. (No. 21 Camaro).

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camp for children ages six to 16 with chronic medical conditions or serious illnesses. Co-founded by Kyle Petty and his family in honor of his son Adam, the camp is located in Randleman, North Carolina. Victory Junction provides life-changing camp experiences that are exciting, fun, and empowering, in a medically-safe environment, always at no charge to camper’s families. Since Victory Junction opened in 2004, more than 50,000 camp experiences have been delivered to children and their families through on-site summer and family weekend sessions and off-site pediatric outreach programming, REACH. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network and is accredited by the rigorous guidelines of the American Camping Association. To learn more, please visit https://victoryjunction.org/.