Ross Chastain and Niece Motorsports to Run Jack Hewitt Throwback Paint Scheme at Eldora

STATESVILLE, N.C. (July 30, 2019) – Niece Motorsports and Ross Chastain will pay tribute to one of dirt racing’s greatest this week at Eldora Speedway. The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the iconic JW Hunt paint scheme made famous by Jack Hewitt.

“I grew up coming to Eldora,” said General Manager Cody Efaw. “This place means the world to me. To be able to race a truck here that pays homage to one of the best dirt racers there ever was, is truly an honor. I hope Jack is proud of it. I know this whole team is proud to carry that paint scheme.”

Hewitt, who was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2002, was beloved by fans for his no-nonsense attitude. Never one to mince words, Hewitt did his talking on the race track, but did not shy away from speaking his mind.

In 1975, the Troy, Ohio native took his first spin in a sprint car, at Eldora Speedway. Hewitt was no stranger to Earl Baltes’ dirt track; his father Don had his fair share of success at the track too.

In 1998, Hewitt made history as the first driver to win all four legs of the USAC Four Crown Nationals. Among his other accomplishments at the half-mile dirt track: 13 USAC National Sprint Car Series feature wins, three USAC National Midget Car Series wins, eight USAC Silver Crown Series wins, 16 Modified wins, two All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car A-main wins, and one Dirt Late Model Victory.

Hewitt’s success was not confined to Eldora, on the strength of 12 victories, Hewitt secured the Championship in 1985 in the All Star Circuit of Champions.

He was also a back-to-back champion in the USAC Silver Crown Series in 1986 and 1987.

“I’m excited to get to Eldora,” said Chastain. “This is definitely a new challenge for me, but I’m excited about the opportunity to race at a track with such a rich history, and to carry this paint scheme makes it even more special.”

Chastain, who is coming off a win last week at Pocono Raceway, looks to solidify his position in the top-20 in the driver point standings, before the playoffs begin.

“We’re not going to back down,” said Chastain. “I always thought dirt was for farming, and asphalt is for racing. But we’re going to learn something new.”

The NGOTS will take the green flag for the Eldora Dirt Derby on Thursday, August 1 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.