NASCAR Schedule for Eldora and Watkins Glen

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series heads to Eldora Speedway this week for the Eldora Dirt Derby. This will be the seventh race at the half-mile dirt track for the series. Chase Briscoe, coming off an Xfinity Series victory last weekend at Iowa Speedway, will return to Eldora with ThorSport Racing in his first start in the Truck Series this season to defend last year’s win.

The Monster Energy Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Watkins Glen this weekend. Chase Elliott will return to defend his Cup Series win. Joey Logano won last year’s Zippo 200 at the Glen but will not be competing in this year’s Xfinity race.

All times are Eastern.

Wednesday, July 31 – Eldora Speedway

7:05 p.m.: Truck Series First Practice – No TV

9:05 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

Thursday, August 1 – Eldora Speedway

7 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Five qualifying races, 10 laps each – Last chance qualifying race, 15 laps – FS1

The top five trucks in each heat race will transfer into the Dirt Derby. The remaining drivers will compete in the last chance race to set the final seven spots in the lineup.

9 p.m.: Eldora Dirt Derby Truck Series Race – Stages 40/90/150 Laps = 75 Miles – FS1/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Friday, August 2 – Watkins Glen

12:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – No TV

2:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – No TV

Saturday, August 3 – Watkins Glen

10:35 a.m.: Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN/MRN

11:40 A.M.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – NBCSN

1:05 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/MRN

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Zippo 200 Race – NBC/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

6:40 P.M.: Cup Series Qualifying – NBCSN/MRN

Sunday, August 4 – Watkins Glen

3 p.m.: Cup Series Go Bowling at the Glen Race – NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

