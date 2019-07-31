Ross Chastain – Eldora Dirt Derby Race Advance

Eldora Dirt Derby | Eldora Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Niece Equipment/Jack Hewitt Throwback Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Eldora: “I’m so proud of this team,” said Chastain. “This week will definitely be a new challenge for me, but I’m excited to have the opportunity to race at a place like Eldora. Plus, we have this awesome Jack Hewitt throwback scheme; I’m hoping we can make Jack proud!”

Making the Playoffs: Chastain’s third win of the season is the most among series regulars, with two of those wins counting towards playoff eligibility. Chastain is 18th in driver point standings and must stay in the top-20 for the next two races to remain eligible to compete for the championship.

Chastain at Eldora: Chastain will make his first start at Eldora Speedway on Thursday night.

On the Truck: Niece Motorsports and Ross Chastain will pay tribute to one of dirt racing’s greatest this week at Eldora Speedway. The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the iconic JW Hunt paint scheme made famous by Jack Hewitt.

Hewitt, who was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame in 2002, was beloved by fans for his no-nonsense attitude. Never one to mince words, Hewitt did his talking on the race track, but did not shy away from speaking his mind.

In 1998, Hewitt made history as the first driver to win all four legs of the USAC Four Crown Nationals. Among his other accomplishments at the half-mile dirt track: 13 USAC National Sprint Car Series feature wins, three USAC National Midget Car Series wins, eight USAC Silver Crown Series wins, 16 Modified wins, two All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car A-main wins, and one Dirt Late Model Victory.

Hewitt’s success was not confined to Eldora, on the strength of 12 victories, he secured the Championship in 1985 in the All Star Circuit of Champions.

He was also a back-to-back champion in the USAC Silver Crown Series in 1986 and 1987.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.