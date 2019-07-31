Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Watkins Glen

Empire State of Mind

Roush Fenway Racing heads north to the Empire State and the concrete jungle where dreams are made of as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) tackles the 2.45-mile road course at Watkins Glen International. RFR has six wins all-time at The Glen, including three in the Cup series – all by Mark Martin.

Watkins Glen International

Sunday, August 4 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Acronis Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Acronis Ford Mustang

There’s Nothing You Can’t Do, Now You’re in New York

In 103 MENCS starts at WGI, Roush Fenway has three wins, 23 top-five and 41 top-10 finishes along with four poles. All three of RFR’s victories came with former driver and NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin (1993, 1994, 1995).

Top of the List, King of the Hill

Martin secured three-straight wins for Roush Fenway at the famed New York road course from 1993-95. He started on the pole for each of the three races and led a combined 183 laps during the three-year streak.

Tale of the Tape – Road Courses

In 210 road course starts all-time in the MENCS, Jack Roush’s Fords have won five races and tallied 37 top-five and 76 top-10 finishes, along with six poles. In those 210 starts, an RFR Ford has led 577 laps for an average finish of 17.5.

New York, New Sponsor

The global leader in Cyber Protection, Acronis, makes its debut with Roush Fenway Racing aboard both Ryan Newman’s No. 6 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 17. This is the first of three races for Acronis as the primary partner on the No. 6 with the other two coming at Bristol (8/17) and Dover (10/6).

Where They Rank

· Newman remains in the playoff top-16 following Pocono, 12 points ahead of Jimmie Johnson in 17th. Newman and Clint Bowyer are both 25 points back from Kyle Larson in 14th with five races remaining until the playoffs begin.

· Teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr., sits 20th in points, 20 back of 19th and 88 back of 16th.

Roush Fenway Watkins Glen Wins

1993 Martin Cup

1994 Martin Cup

1995 Martin Cup

1998 Ruttman Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2012 Edwards NXS

By the Numbers at Watkins Glen

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

103 3 23 41 4 8982 301 18.3 16.4 22041.8

40 1 8 17 0 3069 47 16.1 15.7 7531.3

9 2 5 6 1 503 46 7.6 10.9 1234.3

152 6 36 64 5 12554 394 17.1 15.9 30807.4