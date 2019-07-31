Team Chevy at The Glen: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

CHEVROLET LEADS THE WAY:

Chevrolet has 18 wins in 36 Monster Energy NASCR Cup Series races on the 2.45-mile Watkins Glen International road course – more than any other manufacturer. Chevrolet drivers have been successful on the two road courses currently on the MENCS schedule with a combined 29 wins at Watkins Glen International and Sonoma Raceway.

DRIVE THROUGH HISTORY:

Chevrolet earned the victory at the inaugural NASCAR Grand National Series-sanctioned race at Watkins Glen International when Buck Baker drove his ’57 Chevy – nicknamed the “Black Widow” — to Victory Lane from the pole in the 100-miler on August 4, 1957. Baker went on to win the championship with 10 wins and six poles in 40 races. His season race earnings totaled $30,763.

REMEMBERING BIG WIN A YEAR AGO:

Chase Elliott notched his first career MENCS win on August 5, 2018, at The Glen after starting third. “It’s something I’ll never forget,” said Elliott, who delivered the 250th win for Hendrick Motorsports. It was a long time coming for Elliott, who won in his 99th start after recording eight runner-up finishes. At 22 years, 8 months, 8 days old, Elliott is the youngest MENCS winner at the track. His father, Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, also earned his first Cup win on a road course (Riverside in 1983).

NEARING ANOTHER MILESTONE:

This weekend, Chevrolet is aiming to surpass 4,000 top-five finishes dating to 1949. The Bowtie brand has 3,997 top fives heading to Watkins Glen. It added two to the total at Pocono Raceway.

TUNE-IN:

BY THE NUMBERS:

* Victories by current Chevrolet drivers at Pocono Raceway:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1, won in August 2018.

* A Team Chevy driver has sat on the pole at Watkins Glen 14 times.

* Chevrolet drivers have recorded 62 top-five and 125 top-10 finishes at the track.

* Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1, maintains a streak of 32 consecutive races running at the finish.

* Like Elliott, AJ Allmendinger picked up his first MENCS win in 2014 at the track, driving a Chevrolet.

* Career Chevrolet driver Jeff Gordon leads all drivers with 2,075 laps completed and 262 laps led at Watkins Glen.

* Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL1 – 7th IN STANDINGS:

“Looking forward to Watkins Glen; it’s a historical track that with Formula 1, INDYCAR, Sports Cars and NASCAR, it’s one of those cool iconic tracks that I have in my top-five to try and get a win. I’ve got a second-place finish, some Xfinity wins and it’s a good place to get back on track, so to speak for, the No. 1 car. We haven’t followed-up our win at Kentucky in the fashion that we needed to, so we are just looking to execute and have a solid run. With all the teamwork and things we learned from Sonoma, we’ve got to apply it here and prep for the Roval race that will be part of the Playoffs later in the year. Its an important weekend and a good tune-up to be on top of everything that we need.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – 8th IN STANDINGS:

“Any time you run good somewhere, whether you win it or not, it’s always nice to go back. It makes you feel a little more confident. It will be a special weekend going back. That was a big moment for us last year and hopefully we can do that well again.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – 11th IN STANDINGS:

BOWMAN ON SONOMA VS WATKINS GLEN:

“Even though the tracks are pretty different, I think Watkins Glen is probably a little easier than Sonoma from a driver’s standpoint. I am excited to get there and unload a fast car that Greg (Ives, crew chief) and the guys have put together. I know our road course stuff is really strong, so it should be fun.”

BOWMAN ON WEARING A SPECIAL HELMET:

“This weekend I will be wearing a special helmet that was designed by an individual with cystic fibrosis. This individual won the ‘Accelerate the Cure’ contest that was promoted through CARSTAR and cystic fibrosis chapters across North America. I can’t wait to unveil the winning helmet design on Saturday morning at Watkins Glen.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 HENDRICK AUTOGUARD CAMARO ZL1 – 12th IN STANDINGS:

“Sonoma was a good race for us, but Watkins Glen is really fast and narrow compared to that track. I think with this package though; the track is going to be a lot faster. I’m excited to see what that’s all about. We can translate some stuff from our setup in Sonoma and I think it will really be strong for Watkins Glen. I’m excited about that for sure.”

Earlier this year you took Chad Knaus out at the Spring Mountain road course to prepare for the road course races. What did you both learn from that?

“Before Sonoma we got the chance to drive the Chevy cars out at Spring Mountain. It was helpful for me to work on hitting my marks and being consistent every lap, but it really helped us with overall communication. Chad (Knaus) could really understand better what I was talking about with the car and what I needed, and I think it paid off in Sonoma. We wanted to put a lot of importance into the road course races this year because it’s really like every other race. You can win the race and lock yourself into the playoffs just like the others. I don’t think a lot of guys really prepare completely for them since there’s so few road courses on the schedule, but I think that’s starting to change with the Charlotte Roval being added into the playoffs. There’s now more of an importance on road courses and we want to make sure we’re as ready as we can be.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 COTTONELLE CAMARO ZL1 – 21st IN STANDINGS:

“Watkins Glen International is a track that I really enjoy racing at. I have a lot of fun road racing, and the speeds with the turns at Watkins Glen make it a really fun and challenging racetrack. I am not a road course driver by nature, but I’ve been able to learn a lot from some really good road course drivers throughout my career to give us a competitive edge. It’s a big weekend for our friends at Kimberly Clark Corporation and Cottonelle on the car along with Kroger, and I’m looking forward to putting on a great show for them and our fans this weekend.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO MILITARY CAMARO ZL1 – 23rd IN STANDINGS:

“I feel like I’m a great road racer. Our team has struggled in the past couple of years, but I feel like a top-20 or a top-18 finish there would be a great improvement for our GEICO Military team. Watkins Glen is such a different animal than Sonoma and The Roval. So, you can’t really build off of any them to prepare for the next one. Hopefully we can continue to better ourselves from last year’s notes and our time in the simulator.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 – 26th IN STANDINGS:

“This weekend will be busy for sure, but I’m very grateful for the extra seat time on Saturday to prepare me for my first Watkins Glen Cup race on Sunday. Watkins Glen can be vastly different from Sonoma Raceway, with less turns and higher speeds. I enjoy road racing and how it breaks up our schedule. While the finish at Pocono Raceway wasn’t what we were hoping for, I felt we had a solid weekend leading up to that and we’re starting to hit on a couple of things. JTG Daugherty Racing has a great track record on road courses, and with Chris’s (Buescher) guidance, I’m looking forward to a great race on Sunday in the Kroger Camaro ZL1.”

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 VICTORY JUNCTION CAMARO ZL1 – 28th IN STANDINGS:

“I love going to Watkins Glen International. I remember racing ‘The Glen’ when I first started racing on video games. It was always a blast!

“With the repave it’s super-fast. I’m excited to get there. Our Richard Petty Motorsports team had a 180-degree change from Sonoma Raceway last year, and I had a lot of fun. We were still slow and off the pace, but I picked-up some time. Every lap we made I got faster. So, it was a good weekend. I’m carrying that same kind of positive energy with our No. 43 Victory Junction Camaro ZL1 to Watkins Glen.”

Chevrolet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2018): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2018): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2019 STATISTICS:

Wins: 4

Poles: 10

Laps Led: 1,248

Top-five finishes: 28

Top-10 finishes: 64

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 783 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 709

Laps led to date: 233,503

Top-five finishes to date: 3,997

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,236

Total NASCAR Cup wins by corporation, 1949 to date

GM: 1,117

Chevrolet: 783

Pontiac: 155

Oldsmobile: 115

Buick: 65

Ford: 782

Ford: 682

Mercury: 96

Lincoln: 4

Chrysler: 466

Dodge: 217

Plymouth: 190

Chrysler: 59

Toyota: 132

