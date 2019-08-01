Jeffrey Abbey – Eldora Dirt Derby Race Advance

Eldora Dirt Derby | Eldora Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Jeffrey Abbey

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport

Abbey on Racing at Eldora: “I’m excited to return to the Truck Series at Eldora,” said Abbey. “It’s definitely a unique challenge, but I’m thankful for the opportunity. This is my third time coming to Eldora in one of these trucks, I’ve learned a lot the last two years and should be able to apply that this year. Niece Motorsports is having a strong season, and I’m hoping to keep that momentum going for them.”

Abbey at Eldora: Abbey has two starts at Eldora Speedway, coming in 2017 and 2018. His best finish was in his Truck Series debut with Niece Motorsports in 2017. Abbey started 16th and worked his way into the top-five, before finishing 14th.

About Jeffrey Abbey: The 20-year-old driver got his start behind the wheel racing go-karts at the age of six. Abbey has earned 62 wins in 225 starts, between 2013 and 2017, racing IMCA Southern Sport Modifieds. In addition, Abbey’s resume boasts a 2016 IMCA Supernationals Championship at Boone Speedway.

Abbey was also the IMCA Nationals Point Champion in 2016, as well as the Brian Mize Memorial Champion at 85 Speedway in 2016. Abbey was the Southern Challenge Champion at Abilene Speedway in 2016 and the Texas State Champion in 2015 and 2016. Abbey was crowned the Boyd Raceway Track Champion in both 2015 and 2016.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.