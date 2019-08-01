Through the lens with Kaden Honeycutt

In this week’s interview Speedway Media catches up with up-and-coming racer Kaden Honeycutt. Honeycutt is a part-time ARCA driver who has made five starts with two top-10 finishes including a seventh at Nashville earlier this year.

During the interview we talk about how his racing career came to be, the toughest part about competing in the ARCA Series on a part-time basis, and whether or not Honeycutt sees himself in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car down the road.

Like most drivers racing today, Honeycutt started racing when he was young.

“Well, it all started with my dad when I was five,” Honeycutt said. “He went to the racetrack a lot and I was around him. I learned a lot by pushing racecar tires around. So when I was about seven or eight, I was wanting to go the racetrack and race. That’s pretty much how it started is watching on TV and going with my dad everywhere he raced.”

With that said, the Texas native remembers the first time he went to victory lane.

“It was when I was 10-years-old in a Bandolero at Houston Motorsports Park,” he added. “I ended up winning back-to-back races there. Those were my first wins I got when I was younger and that was the first time I ever won a race. I was pretty excited after I won.”

When the Willow Park, Texas native is in a racecar, he is calm and focused on the task at hand.

“Most of the time when I’m in a racecar, I’m normally focused on winning the race or focused with what I’ve got,” he said. “Most of the nerves come from living up to the expectations of what people think of you, that’s where they come from. Not really racing around other people, I usually don’t get that nervous during the race at all, I just try to live up to what everybody wants me to be.”

One thing that is different for Honeycutt from most drivers is that he also is a sports player while in high school when he is not competing as a racer on the weekends.

“On our weekends, I’m racing in our dirt car,” Honeycutt said. “It’s just me and my dad, and we go and have fun. We bond over that kind of thing. Whenever we have time and money to go run the ARCA car, we usually do. But our local dirt tracks is where we keep our racing mostly because we can’t afford a whole lot of stuff that we want.”

“We’re mostly behind on the ARCA stuff because we don’t run with a team that has won races in the past, we’re in the modern times now. They get to go practice at every racetrack they go to. It’s stuff like trying to rack up sponsors and find the funding to go run with big teams like that. To win races, get my name out in the ARCA Menards Series, that would be huge. I’m doing my best with that right now, but full-time I’m with my dad at our local dirt track.”

Even with a limited schedule in the ARCA Menards Series, Honeycutt expects to win every time he enters.

“Every race I go to, I expect myself to go win a race,” Honeycutt said. “Not really looking at the financial statement, where we were and what we have, the people we have. I try to go win a race everywhere I go. Realistically, if I don’t run with the big teams, it’s not that realistic to win the race.”

“Last year when I ran at Salem and IRP, we were in contention to win at Salem until we had an issue. We were running in the top-five and we ended up taken out running for third. This year, we tried to go to a different team and it didn’t work out for us. Iowa was a wake-up call for me. This is really tough to do without running for a good team, like Chad Bryant Racing, Venturini Motorsports, Joe Gibbs, GMS [Racing], people like that.”

“But yeah, I expect myself to win every time I’m entered in a dirt car, however, in ARCA I have to look at it realistically because I don’t have the stuff everyone else has.”

Being somewhat of a team owner himself, Honeycutt details the differences of driving for yourself versus a big team.

“For us, we have one car,” he said. “We’ve used that for every race, every practice. Teams like Venturini, they have their own. For example, like Iowa, everyone had a specific car to race. Our car is not like that. Our car is a speedway car that ran Ty Majeski a couple of years ago, when he ran all the superspeedways for Chad Bryant Racing. That car is not built around a short-track, like Venturini’s and others, they have a certain car for a certain track. That’s a big factor, especially for a place like Iowa. Having one car is definitely harder when you’re running with different people, and different types of racetracks.”

With Honeycutt being just 16-years-old, he already knows how to manage his expectations and not rush himself for the next step.

“It’s easy to push yourself too fast when you’re not ready for it,” Honeycutt said. “I think with the ARCA experience, those couple races I ran, I’m getting experience and ran better with guys who are full time. However, being in a racecar for a long time like Michael Self is a huge difference. I think if you run with those kind of people, you know, like Chandler Smith, Christian Eckes, Self, they ran a countless amount of races. And with me, I’ve run a limited asphalt schedule, so it’s really hard for me to keep up and find the speed, and run better than they do.”

“I think if people look at that and say, ‘Wow, he did not run near the amount of races that these people have and he just won against them,’ that’s what I want, I want people to see that about me. That’s why I want to win every race to have people think about that kind of stuff. They see them winning in a racecar, having all kinds of practice, we don’t have the luxury of that. We try to be better than them with the stuff we have.”

Last year, NASCAR bought ARCA and will take over starting in 2020. For guys like Honeycutt, it puts them in a tough spot but he gives his thoughts on the situation.

“We have no idea what they’re thinking about, what they’re gonna do, what kind of car we need to run, what tracks we’re going to go,” he said. “Possibly switching over to a K&N [Pro Series] car instead of our ARCA car, we don’t know any of that yet. They’re still working on that, but I think if they do some dramatic changes, it’s really going to affect how we make our schedule and what we can/can’t do.”

“We’re only going to pick the racetracks that we can run well at. If we go to a racetrack we’ve never been before just like Iowa, with no practice or any types of people to go of off, we’re not going to do as well as we need too. All we can do is wait right now and see what happens. I really hope they don’t make any dramatic changes and hope they just change the weight ratios and all that kind of stuff.”

With that in mind, Honeycutt has hopes of racing in the Cup Series someday.

“I honestly want to race in the Cup Series,” Honeycutt said. “Looking at NASCAR right now and where it might take a turn for itself, where these people bring in their money, and the people like me not being able to get a ride like that, because they just brought in sponsorship and money. Literally, just out pay someone. I think that’s really going to hurt the sport a lot because, there are so many other people with raw talent that are not being able to show it, as they can’t fit the budget for that.”

“It’s just not realistic, that’s not how NASCAR was back in 2000 when Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jr., Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch none of them brought money to go race a racecar. They were invited to race a racecar. Team owners wanted them to race a racecar. Now, a team owner that wants people to go race, don’t have a bill in their hands like Tony Stewart or Stewart-Haas Racing. Chase Briscoe can bring one ounce of penny or anything, he brought raw talent and went on to win the Charlotte Roval. Tony Stewart wanted him to race for his team. I just want to be like Chase also, make it and be good. I want to make it without people flipping the bill for me. I don’t want to have my dad pay for a ride, because I really wasn’t that good.”

“In all honesty, I don’t see how you can get any better with your dad paying the bill and you just going racing. You go and learn by going to the shop, working with your guys, bonding with your crew members and being better every week. That’s not what these people do anymore. These people show up to the racetrack with their bags, race and go home, that’s all they do. Realistically that’s not how racing should be. I wish some people would do something about it, I think NASCAR will do something about it because it’ll get out of hand. That’s just my perspective on stuff like that.”

Honeycutt believes at some point, NASCAR will go back to what it used to be.

“It won’t be as bad as it is right now,” the Texas native said. “I went to the truck race with my family and I counted all the people that paid for a ride, and it was all but three trucks. Out of all those trucks, it was just three people that didn’t pay for their ride. Half of the truck garage honestly is having people flip the bill for them too. The Cup and Xfinity side is getting that way too. It’s just not where it needs to be right now, I think eventually NASCAR, team owners and people will fix it. I’m hoping that’s what happens.”

To wrap things up, Honeycutt gives his reason why fans should cheer for him.

“I like fans, I really do,” he said. “They’re the ones who make NASCAR what it is today. Fans don’t really follow me because they don’t know who I am, I’m not a person who runs a high racecar team. Personally, me and my dad can’t flip the bill for it. All these fans now, cheer on for the rich kids that race. If they were a real NASCAR fan who loves racing and they knew that I don’t have anything that the other people have, I’m just a local dirt track racer, they will probably cheer for me. That’s the people I like, me personally. They are the true racecar fans who make NASCAR what it is.”

Here are some other quick facts about Honeycutt:

SM: What is one thing fans don’t know about you?

Honeycutt: “I’m a local dirt track racer that races every Friday and Saturday night. I work at the shop every day. I play three sports in my school, football, baseball, basketball. I’m mostly your average athlete. I mostly wanna go with all of my friends to go play sports and try to win games, obviously because I’m competitive like that. I started racing when I was eight.”



SM: If you could be a racecar part, what would that be?

Honeycutt: “I would like to be a shock, to be honest. I wouldn’t be an engine or anything like that, because that would be too much work for me.”



SM: What is your favorite race track?

Honeycutt: “Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. I had so much there at the test to race last year, it was just a track that I loved. As soon as I went on the racetrack, I was up to speed with everyone already, I was really good.”



SM: What is your favorite social media app?

Honeycutt: “Instagram. I think I have like 900 followers, not that much, but that’s my favorite app. It’s the one I’m most active on.”



SM: What is your favorite midnight snack?

Honeycutt: “Twinkie.”



SM: What is your favorite movie?

Honeycutt: “Talladega Nights for sure, but also Days of Thunder.”



SM: Do you have a favorite TV show?

Honeycutt: “Sportscenter”



SM: Are you superstitious?

Honeycutt: “Sometimes I am, I think when you’re racing, a green racecar normally has bad luck. Anything with green on it. I’m not superstitious all the time though.”

SM: Do you have dreams about racing?

Honeycutt: “I do dream about winning races, all that kind of stuff.”

SM: Is there a food you don’t recommend eating on race day?

Honeycutt: “I don’t recommend eating BBQ sandwiches and Salsa, all that kind of bad stuff. Me personally, I will throw up. My stomach will turn itself upside down. So I just eat hamburgers and stuff that’s really good for me.”

SM: How long does it take for the adrenaline to wear off after a race?

Honeycutt: “Normally takes about 30 minutes or so.”

SM: Do you have a racing hero?

Honeycutt: “Jeff Gordon.”

SM: Who is the most famous person you have met?

Honeycutt: “Richard Petty. I went to his bus personally with Chris (Buescher) and talked to him a little bit, saying how I want to race his car when I get older.”

SM: Are you a morning person or a night owl?

Honeycutt: “Night owl.”

SM: If racing doesn’t work out for you, what would your other career choice be?

Honeycutt: “If I didn’t have anything to do with racing, I would probably race my local dirt track with my dad and go work at Discount Tire, something like that. However, if I had to choose to do another sport, it would be baseball.”

SM: What is your favorite thing about being a racecar driver?

Honeycutt: “Just having people go watch you, having fun at the racetrack, winning races is really the fun part to me about it. Having people around you and knowing you worked hard with them, that’s really the fun thing for me.”

SM: What is the weirdest thing you ever autographed?

Honeycutt: “A forehead.”

Honeycutt has amassed five starts in the ARCA Menards Series with two top-10 finishes and 10 laps led, and is a driver in the IMCA Modified No. 37 dirt car.

