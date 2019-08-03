AJ Allmendinger fails post-race inspection at Watkins Glen

By
Briar Starr
-
Photo by Eric Thibault for SpeedwayMedia.com.

It was announced after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen on Saturday that the No. 10 Kaulig Racing car driven by AJ Allmendinger failed post-race inspection due to a rear-height violation. His second-place finish was disqualified and he will be credited with a last-place finish of 37th.

This is the second time Allmendinger has failed post-race inspection this year in only two starts. The first was last month at Daytona when his third-place finish was also disqualified.

Allmendinger had a thrilling battle with eventual race winner Austin Cindric in the remaining laps of the Zippo 200. Allmendinger had this to say on Twitter regarding his post-race infraction.

“I can go into a full description of why it was low from contact early in the race on a restart,” Allmendinger said. “The issues we struggled with after cause track bar mount was bent and oil tank getting hung on the coil of the spring the rest of the race. But just doesn’t f***ing matter.”

The team has until noon Monday to appeal the decision.

Updated results

  1. Austin Cindric
  2. Christopher Bell
  3. Justin Allgaier
  4. Ryan Blaney
  5. Tyler Reddick
  6. Chase Briscoe
  7. Cole Custer
  8. Michael Annett
  9. Noah Gragson
  10. Ryan Preece
  11. Jeremy Clements
  12. John Hunter Nemechek
  13. Scott Heckert
  14. Justin Haley
  15. Gray Gaulding
  16. Alex Labbe
  17. Brandon Jones
  18. Brandon Brown
  19. Josh Williams
  20. Stephen Leicht
  21. Cody Ware
  22. Ray Black Jr
  23. Stanton Barrett
  24. Garrett Smithley, Two laps down
  25. Dan Corcoran, Seven laps down
  26. Josh Bilicki, Did Not Finish, Crash
  27. B.J. McLeod, Did Not Finish, DVP
  28. Tommy Joe Martins, Did Not Finish, Crash
  29. David Starr, Did Not Finish, Fuel Pump
  30. Ryan Sieg, Did Not Finish, Crash
  31. Kyle Busch, Did Not Finish, Suspension
  32. Chad Finchum, Did Not Finish, Brakes
  33. Ross Chastain, Did Not Finish, Crash
  34. Joey Gase, Did Not Finish, Transmission
  35. J.J. Yeley, Did Not Finish, Overheating
  36. Vinnie Miller, Did Not Start, Ignition
  37. AJ Allmendinger, Originally finished second but failed post-race inspection.

