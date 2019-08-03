AJ Allmendinger fails post-race inspection at Watkins Glen

It was announced after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen on Saturday that the No. 10 Kaulig Racing car driven by AJ Allmendinger failed post-race inspection due to a rear-height violation. His second-place finish was disqualified and he will be credited with a last-place finish of 37th.

This is the second time Allmendinger has failed post-race inspection this year in only two starts. The first was last month at Daytona when his third-place finish was also disqualified.

Allmendinger had a thrilling battle with eventual race winner Austin Cindric in the remaining laps of the Zippo 200. Allmendinger had this to say on Twitter regarding his post-race infraction.

“I can go into a full description of why it was low from contact early in the race on a restart,” Allmendinger said. “The issues we struggled with after cause track bar mount was bent and oil tank getting hung on the coil of the spring the rest of the race. But just doesn’t f***ing matter.”

The team has until noon Monday to appeal the decision.

Updated results