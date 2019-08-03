Chase Elliott wins Pole at Watkins Glen, Hendrick sweeps top spots

Chase Elliott won the provisional pole at Watkins Glen Saturday evening with a lap speed of 127.297 mph. Hendrick Motorsports was able to continue their success in qualifying as teammate William Byron will join Elliott on the front row.
“Our Napa Chevy was fast there, which is nice,” Elliott said to MRN Radio. “It cooled off a lot and picked up a lot of pace from what it had in practice. Just trying to find the limits of all that. It was a good effort, felt like there was a couple of areas where I could get a little bit more but you always want to get more. We’ll see.”
Kyle Busch (126.976 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (126.861 mph) and Kyle Larson (126.779) rounded out the top five.
“It was good,” Larson said concerning his qualifying effort. “I feel like I’ve been running as good as I could today. Just off on speed compared to the No. 9 (Chase Elliott) and the No. 18 (Kyle Busch). We got closer there in qualifying and felt like I ran a good lap. I just gave up time in the Carousel. I’ve got to work on that on my end. But, it was a good effort for our McDonald’s team.”
There was one minor incident in qualifying with Erik Jones blowing a right front tire going into Turn 1. NASCAR allowed Jones to redo his qualifying lap.
Final inspection will take place on Sunday morning before the race.
Starting Line Up
Watkins Glen International
Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Saturday, 8/3/2019 @ 07:56 PM Eastern
1 Chase Elliott
2 William Byron
3 Kyle Busch
4 Martin Truex Jr
5 Kyle Larson
6 Denny Hamlin
7 Kurt Busch
8 Jimmie Johnson
9 Aric Almirola
10 Brad Keselowski
11 Michael McDowell
12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr
13 Clint Bowyer
14 Erik Jones
15 Kevin Harvick
16 Chris Buescher
17 Alex Bowman
18 Daniel Suarez
19 Ryan Blaney
20 Matt DiBenedetto
21 Joey Logano
22 Paul Menard
23 Daniel Hemric #
24 Parker Kligerman(i)
25 Ryan Newman
26 Matt Tifft #
27 Ty Dillon
28 Austin Dillon
29 Ryan Preece #
30 Bubba Wallace
31 David Ragan
32 Ross Chastain(i)
33 Corey LaJoie
34 Landon Cassill(i)
35 Cody Ware(i)
36 Josh Bilicki(i)
37 Reed Sorenson
The Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled to get underway shortly after 3:00 p.m./ET on NBCSN and MRN Radio.