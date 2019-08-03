Chase Elliott wins Pole at Watkins Glen, Hendrick sweeps top spots

Chase Elliott won the provisional pole at Watkins Glen Saturday evening with a lap speed of 127.297 mph. Hendrick Motorsports was able to continue their success in qualifying as teammate William Byron will join Elliott on the front row.

“Our Napa Chevy was fast there, which is nice,” Elliott said to MRN Radio. “It cooled off a lot and picked up a lot of pace from what it had in practice. Just trying to find the limits of all that. It was a good effort, felt like there was a couple of areas where I could get a little bit more but you always want to get more. We’ll see.”

Kyle Busch (126.976 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (126.861 mph) and Kyle Larson (126.779) rounded out the top five.

“It was good,” Larson said concerning his qualifying effort. “I feel like I’ve been running as good as I could today. Just off on speed compared to the No. 9 (Chase Elliott) and the No. 18 (Kyle Busch). We got closer there in qualifying and felt like I ran a good lap. I just gave up time in the Carousel. I’ve got to work on that on my end. But, it was a good effort for our McDonald’s team.”

There was one minor incident in qualifying with Erik Jones blowing a right front tire going into Turn 1. NASCAR allowed Jones to redo his qualifying lap.

Final inspection will take place on Sunday morning before the race.

Starting Line Up

Watkins Glen International

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Saturday, 8/3/2019 @ 07:56 PM Eastern

1 Chase Elliott

2 William Byron

3 Kyle Busch

4 Martin Truex Jr

5 Kyle Larson

6 Denny Hamlin

7 Kurt Busch

8 Jimmie Johnson

9 Aric Almirola

10 Brad Keselowski

11 Michael McDowell

12 Ricky Stenhouse Jr

13 Clint Bowyer

14 Erik Jones

15 Kevin Harvick

16 Chris Buescher

17 Alex Bowman

18 Daniel Suarez

19 Ryan Blaney

20 Matt DiBenedetto

21 Joey Logano

22 Paul Menard

23 Daniel Hemric #

24 Parker Kligerman(i)

25 Ryan Newman

26 Matt Tifft #

27 Ty Dillon

28 Austin Dillon

29 Ryan Preece #

30 Bubba Wallace

31 David Ragan

32 Ross Chastain(i)

33 Corey LaJoie

34 Landon Cassill(i)

35 Cody Ware(i)

36 Josh Bilicki(i)

37 Reed Sorenson

The Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled to get underway shortly after 3:00 p.m./ET on NBCSN and MRN Radio.