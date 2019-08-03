RCR Post Race Report – Zippo 200 at The Glen

Tyler Reddick and No. 2 Anderson’s Maple Syrup Team Overcome Multiple Obstacles at Watkins Glen International to Claim Top-10 Finish

Finish: 5th

Start: 6th

Points: 1st

“We fought it all today at Watkins Glen and somehow came away with a top-10 finish at one of the most challenging tracks for me. We qualified really well, but on that first lap I was trying to give the 10 a little bit of room but didn’t give myself enough time to get back over and missed the bus stop. We pitted right away to get the grass off our nose and played a little bit of strategy to get our track position back. That seemed to be the trend of our day, every time we got track position, something would happen and we would get shuffled back again. My crew chief, Randall Burnett, and all my spotters did a great job of keeping me focused and on track for the rest of the race. Coming out of here with a sixth-place finish is a big accomplishment, and I hope we can keep that momentum going next week at Mid-Ohio.” -Tyler Reddick