TEAM CHEVY AT THE GLEN: Post Race Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

GOBOWLING AT THE GLEN

TEAM CHEVY POST RACE NOTES & QUOTES

AUGUST 4, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

8th Kyle Larson, No. 42 McDonald’s Camaro ZL1

10th Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1

13th Chris Buescher, No. 37 Cottonelle Camaro ZL1

14th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Axalta Camaro ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

2nd Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

3rd Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

4th Eric Jones (Toyota)

5th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Michigan International Speedway with the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday, August 11th at 3 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Winner

THE PERFORMANCE OF A LIFETIME, NOT ONLY GETTING THE POLE, LEADING 80 OUT OF THOSE 90 LAPS, CHASE ELLIOTT, YOU HAVE WON AT WATKINS GLEN AGAIN.

“Very wild. Thank you, guys. That was frigging awesome. I’ve never been so far from home and felt like I was at my house, so thank you. Y’all are awesome.

“What a day, man. Such a fast NAPA Camaro, and these guys called a great race. Just stayed mistake‑free, and Martin was a little quicker I felt like those last two runs, but the track position was king, and didn’t mess up into 1 this time, so that was good, so just a huge thanks to everybody that makes that happen.

“Mr. Hendrick is here today, and just a lot of people that obviously have got me to this point. I wish my mom and my grandmother were here today, but I can’t wait to see you guys when I get back home. Love you”.

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 10th

“At road courses, I expected to do a little better at Ganassi. It kind of shows (Kyle) Larson’s done well to improve and (Jamie) McMurray was a solid road racer is what it proves. But we got beat by the same exact cars we got beat by at Sonoma. So, we’ve got to keep plugging away. But I’m not satisfied at all with that. We pushed and pushed and pushed and that’s all it had. A little tight here. A little loose there. But, thanks to everybody at Ganassi for working hard; and to Monster Energy and Chevrolet. A Top 10, hey, we’ll take it. But that doesn’t do anything for us right now.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 19th

HAD CONTACT WITH RYAN BLANEY DURING THE RACE AND POST-RACE CONVERSATION WITH COMING TO THE PLAYOFFS, DOES THIS IMPACT YOUR FRUSTRATION?

“He just drove through me in the carousel. I tried to hear what he was trying to say…but his lips were quivering so bad when he came to speak. I don’t know if he was nervous or scared or both…I don’t know what the problem is. He just drove through me…and spun me out. And clearly that has big implications with what we are trying to do for the Playoffs tight now, so clearly not happy with his actions”.

“We scored points in both stages which was nice. We were setting up for top-eight to top-10 and got drove through. He claims it was just racing. So I can hardly wait to go racing. Everybody stay tuned.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO MILITARY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 30th

“I have always enjoyed road-course racing and wish our GEICO Military team had some better luck at these tracks. We worked on the handling throughout the first two stages and got it to where we needed it to be. It was the best it had been all day at the start of the final stage, and I feel like we were gaining some positive momentum. Unfortunately, the contact from the 8 car really set us back. We never could get that track position back, and it’s so valuable at a place like Watkins Glen. My guys worked hard all weekend though, and we’ll have another chance at a road course when we take on The Roval in September.”

Team Chevy high-resolution racing photos are available for editorial use.

