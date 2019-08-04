Tyler Reddick rebounds to top-five finish

In what was a whirlwind kind of day for Tyler Reddick and his No. 2 Anderson’s Maple Syrup crew, Reddick was able to rebound to a top-five finish at The Glen.

It all started on the first lap of the Xfinity Series Zippo 200 when Reddick missed the turn in the inner loop and had to stop before getting back on track. He would eventually have to make a pit stop to clean the grass off his grille.

Despite the Lap 1 incident and making a pit stop, the California native rebounded to a ninth-place stage finish in the first stage.

For Stage 2, Reddick restarted in the fifth position and stayed consistent throughout the stage until trouble rose again. After a restart on Lap 37, he once again went off the track, but this time it was in Turn 6. This cost the Richard Childress Racing driver several positions with Reddick finishing 15th in Stage 2.

Hoping to have a smooth third and final stage, it all went south again for Reddick on Lap 47, when he went through the inner loop once more. This sent the RCR driver all the way back to 20th.

Even though Reddick had trouble throughout the race, he caught some lucky breaks by having multiple restarts near the end of the Zippo 200. On the final restart of the race on Lap 75, he restarted third, having a shot to win.

Eventually, Reddick finally brought home the No. 2 Chevy in the fifth position.

“It was just a crazy set of circumstances,” Reddick described to MRN Radio. “I mean, I never remember a race where I made so many mistakes and still finish sixth. Just crazy.”

Due to AJ Allmendinger’s disqualification after the post-race inspection, Reddick was credited with a fifth-place finish. It was his 15th top-five finish of the season. Reddick is currently the championship points leader over Christopher Bell by 32 points.