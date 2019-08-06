FedEx Racing Express Facts – Michigan International Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Office Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Consumers Energy 400

Date/Time: August 11/3:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 200 laps/400 miles

Track Length: 2 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Banking: 18 degrees

2018 Winner: Kevin Harvick

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2019 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Watkins Glen Recap: Denny Hamlin kept the FedEx Cares Toyota in the spotlight all weekend long at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, culminating with a third-place finish Sunday at the high-speed road course. The result was his fourth straight top-five finish. Hamlin rolled off sixth and ran in the top five for much of the race, a 90-lap affair that only had four cautions and minimal opportunities to pass. The top three – Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Hamlin – remained the same for the final 25 laps of the race. Elliott dominated to earn his second win while Joe Gibbs Racing cars took second, third and fourth (Erik Jones). The No. 11 Toyota’s special paint scheme at Watkins Glen showcased the launch of the FedEx Cares 50 by 50 initiative as well as FedEx’s long-time relationship with Safe Kids Worldwide, focusing on back-to-school pedestrian safety.

Michigan (Consumers Energy 400) Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads back to the Irish Hills of Michigan on Sunday, Aug. 11, for a 400-mile event at Michigan International Speedway. Hamlin and team earned an 11th-place finish earlier this season at the two-mile oval and will be seeking the team’s fourth win of the 2019 Cup Series.

Hamlin Michigan Statistics:

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Races: 27

Wins: 2 (2010, 2011)

Poles: 1 (2018)

Top-5: 7

Top-10: 12

Laps Led: 192

Avg. Start: 12.0

Avg. Finish 14.3

Hamlin Conversation:

Your team has shown some great speed this season. How is your team feeling heading into Michigan again for some high-speed racing?

“We actually didn’t race well there in June. We qualified up front, battled for the lead early and then, once I lost track position, it was over. But NASCAR has been working on opening up a third groove there, so I think the racing is going to be different this time. I’m looking forward to it.”

You have had four top-five finishes in a row. What are you doing to keep the momentum going?

“We’re certainly in a groove right now. Our team looks forward to each week’s challenge, and we’re going to prepare and put ourselves in the best position to win this weekend. Especially now that we are returning to tracks for a second time, Chris Gabehart and the team are making good corrections to help us be better in our second effort.”

FedEx Miami South District Along for the Ride at Michigan International Speedway: For the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway, the FedEx #11 will feature the letters D56 on its B-post to recognize the FedEx Miami South team for being the top district in the final results for FY19 President’s Club.