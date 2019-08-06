Ford, Wood Bros. Honor 20-Year Service Technicians at MIS

Ford Honors the First Class of 20-Year Senior Master Technicians with Wood Brothers Racing’s Paint Scheme

Program Headlines Efforts to Attract and Retain Auto Technicians

Seventy-eight Ford and Lincoln 20-Year Senior Master Technicians Honored at Michigan International Speedway

Ford uses motorsports sponsorships in NASCAR and NHRA to get word out that jobs are available in the automotive technician field

Special weekend highlights Ford’s partnership with Wood Brothers Racing

DEARBORN, Mich. Aug. 6, 2019 – Seventy-four of the original class of 78 Ford and Lincoln Senior Master Technicians in the U.S. will attend the Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) as special guests of Ford and Wood Brothers Racing.

Ford Service Engineering Operations (Ford SEO), in partnership with Ford Motorcraft, is honoring Automotive Service Technicians who have maintained Senior Master status for 20 years as part of a major initiative to help promote the automotive technician career field by rewarding the hard work of those excelling in the field.

The 20-year Senior Master Technicians will be honored by having their names on the sides of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang driven by Paul Menard. To become a Ford Senior Master Tech, technicians complete 15 classroom courses, 57 online classes and must have five years of service at a Ford or Lincoln dealership. To maintain their Senior Master status, these technicians have taken all new required training and two electives per year, for the last 20 years.

Ford SEO has designed a full weekend of activities for the 20-year Senior Masters, called the “Motor City Homecoming.” The weekend begins with a welcome dinner hosted by Ford Motor Company executives, includes an exclusive awards ceremony at Ford Field and culminates with seeing their names on the No. 21 Ford Mustang competing in the Monster Energy Cup Series race at MIS.

“We are happy to partner with Motorcraft and Quick Lane Racing to offer a special experience to our 20-year Senior Master Technicians,” said Elizabeth Tarquinto, Sales and Marketing Manager, Technical Support Operations, Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD). “It takes so much work and dedication to reach this level. We are proud to honor their service!”

FCSD – best known to fans for their brands Motorcraft and Quick Lane – is using its NASCAR and NHRA racing programs to help attract new automotive technicians through NewFordTech.com. More than 25,000 students from 725 schools around the country got the chance to get a head start on their careers as Ford/Lincoln technicians at NHRA’s Youth & Education Services (YES) programs, co-sponsored by FCSD during the 2018-’19 school year. The program resumes Labor Day weekend at the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series race in Indianapolis.

“We’re using the most visible assets we have, our racing programs, to help solve a real need our Ford and Lincoln dealerships are facing,” said Jasmine Pendleton, Marketing Manager for FCSD. “Our message is that jobs are here, in our dealerships, and we are willing to help prospective technicians get the training they need to succeed in them. We’re also focusing on retention; making sure there’s a path and goals for those who want to make being an automotive technician a career.”

Ford estimates 45,000 technicians will be needed each year through 2026. After feeling out the opportunity in the 2018 racing season by hosting six events, FCSD decided to make it a major focus this season, bumping that commitment to all 16 NHRA national events in 2019. Students who attend have a full morning of activity, hearing a special message from Motorcraft/Quick Lane Funny Car driver, and third generation Ford dealer, Bob Tasca III and getting the chance to meet with local Ford dealerships to discuss employment opportunities.

Ford offers many avenues for entry into a career as a Ford/Lincoln technician through NewFordTech.com. High school students interested in becoming Ford or Lincoln automotive technicians have opportunities to continue their education at over 75 post-secondary training locations throughout the country, including the Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET) program and Ford Accelerated Credentials Training (FACT) program.

Information on the comprehensive programs Ford offers can be found at NewFordTech.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 196,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.