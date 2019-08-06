Premium Style! Experience Talladega Superspeedway’s Upgrade Options for the Doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs Weekend, Oct. 11-13

Premium Boxes & Fan Suites Also Provide Access to New One-of-a-Kind Talladega Garage Experience Opening this October!

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Fans can experience Talladega Superspeedway in style and crank up their race weekend with premium seating upgrade options such as Premium Boxes and Fan Suites for the upcoming doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, Oct. 11-13, featuring the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and the Sugarlands Shine 250.

Not only do these premium seating upgrades provide fans with the ultimate views along the track’s frontstretch, but each also offers a host of amenities, including admittance into the brand-new Talladega Garage Experience, set to open this October. The Talladega Garage Experience will take fan access to a new level where they can be under the same roof that houses the race cars, teams and drivers as they prepare their machines throughout race weekend.

Fans can entertain their closest friends, family, or colleagues in the covered open-air seating Premium Boxes. The private fencedPremium Boxes, located above select lower grandstands, are equipped to accommodate groups of 12 to 24 people, or fans can keep it simple with smaller groups or single seating options which are also available. For pricing options, log ontowww.talladegasuperspeedway.com/upgrades.

Guests will be able to relax and enjoy the incredible racing on the 33-degree banks in their 23-inch wide fold-down stadium seats (some with drink holders). For a 2-Day package, guests receive admission to the Garage Experience for Saturday and Sunday, an official Souvenir Program, and food and beverage vouchers for the weekend (voucher amount varies with group size).

The enclosed, climate-controlled Fan Suitesoffer four levels of seating, with incredible track views. Sit at the countertop or bar and enjoy delicious food and unlimited drinks while watching three days of on-track activity. The 3-Day weekend package is available for $749 per person and includes 3-Day Talladega Garage Experience access, one suite parking pass (per 2 suite passes), flat-screen TVs and an official Souvenir Program.

In addition to the incredible amenities listed above, guests with Garage Experience access also receive FREE Wi-Fi presented by Xtreme Concepts, Inc., reserved area at Gatorade Victory Lane to witness the winner’s celebration, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, social areas and the opportunity to take part in Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line and much more!

For information on all of Talladega Superspeedway’s premium upgrade opportunities, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/upgrades or call 855-518-RACE (7223). For ticket information on the track’s NASCAR doubleheader playoffs weekend and the Talladega Garage Experience, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223). The Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is set for 12:30 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Oct. 12, while the green flag for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is set for 1 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Oct. 13. Both races are sure to have huge playoff ramifications.

Fans can learn more about the Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.