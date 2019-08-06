Ryan Newman – Michigan II Advance

Team: No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Consumers Energy 400 – Sunday, August 11 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Michigan International Speedway

· Newman will make his 37th Cup start at the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway this weekend. In 36 prior events, Newman has two wins, 10 top-10s and six top fives. He has an overall average finish of 16.1 and starting spot of 13.6 with one pole.

· Newman’s pair of wins at MIS came in back-to-back races back in 2003 and 2004. Newman led 32 laps en route to his fifth of eight wins that season, holding off Kevin Harvick and Tony

Stewart. The next event he led 22 laps after starting fourth to earn the win under yellow.

· Newman is coming off an eighth-place finish at MIS in June. Dating back five races, he has finished top-15 or better four times.

· Dating back seven events, Newman has qualified 11th or better four times, including a sixth-place effort last August. His lone career Cup pole at MIS came back in 2005

before going on to finish 15th.

· Newman also made four Xfinity Series starts at MIS, winning his first two events (2001, 2005) with a combined 126 laps led.

Scott Graves at Michigan International Speedway

· Graves will be atop the pix box for his eighth MENCS race at MIS. In seven prior events – two with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., four with Daniel Suarez and most recently one with Newman in

June – Graves has an average finish of 20.7.

· Graves also won an Xfinity event with Suarez at the 2-mile track in 2016, defeating Kyle Busch to lead the final two laps en route to one of his three career NXS victories with Suarez.

Last Time at Michigan

In a Monday afternoon race at MIS in June, Newman restarted 14th for a green-white-checkered and crossed the line eighth.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Michigan:

“Michigan has always been an entertaining track due to it being so wide, which creates some exciting passing and racing. We earned a top-10 last time there in June, so we’re hoping to capitalize on that and gain some valuable points this weekend in the back

yard of Ford and Jack Roush in our Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang.”

Tracking the Playoff Hunt

· Entering Michigan, Newman is tied for the 16th playoff spot with Jimmie Johnson, both 12 back of Clint Bowyer in 15th. Kyle Larson has a 46-point advantage on

both Johnson and Newman, while Daniel Suarez is 23 points back of the tie for the final spot.

Recapping Watkins Glen

Newman had an unfortunate tire issue halfway through Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen, forcing him to settle with a 25th-place finish.