Stenhouse Jr – Michigan Advance – Fastenal

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Michigan International Speedway

Stenhouse Jr. has 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Michigan International Speedway with an average starting position of 18.7 and average finishing position of 21.2.

The 2013 MENCS Rookie of the Year also has three Xfinity starts, earning one top-five and one top-10 finish.

Last Time at Michigan

After sustaining damage to the nose of the No. 17 Ford early on in stage two, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. battled back to earn a 19th-place finish in Monday’s rain delayed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan Speedway.

Michigan Native

Dave McDonald, who serves as shock specialist on the No. 17 team, grew up in Clinton, Michigan, which is approximately 20 minutes from Michigan International Speedway.

Fastenal Racing Fan Club

Make sure to go join the new Fastenal Racing Fan Club to receive exclusive content and prizes. https://www.fastenalracing.com/fanclub.html

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Michigan:

“I’m looking forward to this weekend at Michigan. We have made some improvements to our Fastenal Ford since the last time we raced there. This is the home track for Ford and Roush Industries so we always want to perform well in their backyards. Jack has had a lot of success at Michigan. Last weekend at Watkins Glen, we executed really so looking to carry that over to this weekend. I think if we can have another mistake free weekend, then we should leave Michigan with a solid finish.”