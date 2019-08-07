Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Michigan II

By
Official Release
-

Roush Fenway Heads North to Backyard of Ford, Jack Roush

In one of the most anticipated weekends on the schedule each year for Jack Roush, Roush Fenway Racing heads north to the backyard of its owner and Ford Motor Company as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) converges on the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway for the second time this season. Overall RFR Fords have 23 wins at MIS with 91 top-five and 151 top-10 finishes.

Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, August 11 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90
·         Ryan Newman, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang
·         Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Home Sweet Home
Michigan International Speedway serves as ‘home’ for Jack Roush and Roush Fenway Racing, located just an hour from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan. MIS has naturally been one of the organization’s most successful tracks on the circuit, with the team earning a total of 23 wins across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

I Said Welcome to Detroit City

In 211 MENCS starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 56 top-fives and 102 top-10 finishes with 2,452 laps led. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.

Roush vs. Everybody Else

Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the MENCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the MENCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.

Consistency in the Motor City

Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that Roush Fenway has competed on in the MENCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races. Roush Fenway has recorded 56 top-fives, 102 top-10s and has an average finish of 14.3 at the two-mile oval.

Where They Rank

·         Newman enters Michigan tied with Jimmie Johnson for the final playoff spot. Just 12 points separate Clint Bowyer (15th) from Newman and Johnson, while the duo has a 23 point advantage over Daniel Suarez in 18th.
·         Teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr., sits 20th in points, 17 back of 19th and 78 back of the final playoff spot.

Roush Fenway Michigan Wins
1990-2   Martin  Cup
1993-2   Martin  Cup
1993       Martin  NXS
1995       Martin  NXS
1997-2   Martin  Cup
1998       Burton  NXS
1998-1   Martin  Cup
1999       Biffle     Truck
2000       Biffle      Truck
2002-1   Kenseth Cup
2003-1   Busch    Cup
2004-2   Biffle     Cup
2005-1   Biffle     Cup
2006-2   Kenseth Cup
2007-1   Edwards Cup
2007       Kvapil    Truck
2008-2   Edwards Cup
2008       Edwards NXS
2008       Darnell  Truck
2009       Braun    Truck
2011       Edwards NXS
2012-2   Biffle     Cup
2013-1   Biffle     Cup

By the Numbers at Michigan International Speedway

Race      Win       T5           T10         Pole       Laps       Led        AvSt      AvFn     Miles

211         13           56           102         4              40255    2452       18.2        14.3        60382.5

59           5              27           37           4              6459       703         11.7        12.1        12918

21           5              8              12           1              2021       260         10.9        11.3        4042

291         23           91           151         9              48735    3415       16.4        13.6        77342.5

