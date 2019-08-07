Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Michigan II

Roush Fenway Heads North to Backyard of Ford, Jack Roush

In one of the most anticipated weekends on the schedule each year for Jack Roush, Roush Fenway Racing heads north to the backyard of its owner and Ford Motor Company as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) converges on the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway for the second time this season. Overall RFR Fords have 23 wins at MIS with 91 top-five and 151 top-10 finishes.

Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, August 11 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Home Sweet Home

Michigan International Speedway serves as ‘home’ for Jack Roush and Roush Fenway Racing, located just an hour from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan. MIS has naturally been one of the organization’s most successful tracks on the circuit, with the team earning a total of 23 wins across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

I Said Welcome to Detroit City

In 211 MENCS starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 56 top-fives and 102 top-10 finishes with 2,452 laps led. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.

Roush vs. Everybody Else

Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the MENCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the MENCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.

Consistency in the Motor City

Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that Roush Fenway has competed on in the MENCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races. Roush Fenway has recorded 56 top-fives, 102 top-10s and has an average finish of 14.3 at the two-mile oval.

Where They Rank

· Newman enters Michigan tied with Jimmie Johnson for the final playoff spot. Just 12 points separate Clint Bowyer (15th) from Newman and Johnson, while the duo has a 23 point advantage over Daniel Suarez in 18th.

· Teammate Ricky Stenhouse Jr., sits 20th in points, 17 back of 19th and 78 back of the final playoff spot.

Roush Fenway Michigan Wins

1990-2 Martin Cup

1993-2 Martin Cup

1993 Martin NXS

1995 Martin NXS

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998 Burton NXS

1998-1 Martin Cup

1999 Biffle Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2002-1 Kenseth Cup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Biffle Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2007-1 Edwards Cup

2007 Kvapil Truck

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2008 Darnell Truck

2009 Braun Truck

2011 Edwards NXS

2012-2 Biffle Cup

2013-1 Biffle Cup

By the Numbers at Michigan International Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

211 13 56 102 4 40255 2452 18.2 14.3 60382.5

59 5 27 37 4 6459 703 11.7 12.1 12918

21 5 8 12 1 2021 260 10.9 11.3 4042

291 23 91 151 9 48735 3415 16.4 13.6 77342.5