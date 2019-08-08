Schluter Systems – Michigan International Speedway – Race Advance

Event: Consumers Energy 400 (Race 22 of 36)

Venue: Michigan International Speedway (Brooklyn, MI)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 60, 120, 200 = 400 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, August 11 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCSN and MRN

Michigan International Speedway’s second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event is next up on the schedule and both Go Fas Racing and Corey LaJoie have a lot to be proud of headed into the weekend in the Irish Hills.

More than $115,000 was raised last weekend at Watkins Glen International via more than 1,700 donors in support of the Samaritan’s Feet organization.

LaJoie and wife, Kelly, spent hours handwriting the names of each individual that selflessly donated to the cause, continuously adding names throughout the weekend as the donations accumulated, even up until the green flag.

Initially, LaJoie’s goal was to raise $20,000. He was blown away at the support of the NASCAR community and fans when his $20,000 goal was significantly surpassed.

“This weekend was one of the biggest wins I’ve had in my life,” implied LaJoie. “Raising $115,000 through 1,732 people for Samaritan’s Feet was a dream that came true.”

The driver and team can also be confident about the return to Michigan after a stellar 23rd-place finish at the two-mile track back in June.

This weekend, Schluter Systems will return as a primary sponsor of the No. 32 Ford, after last appearing at Kansas in May, where LaJoie finished 22nd. At Talladega, LaJoie earned the brand an 11th-place result.

Schluter-Systems offers an assortment of over 10,000 proven system solutions for the installation of tiles and natural stone. Their products include metal and PVC profiles to protect and improve the appearance of tile edges and transitions, uncoupling membranes to prevent cracks from appearing in tiled floors, waterproofing systems for showers and other wet areas, and a modular screed system to improve heat transfer in hydronic heating systems.

Tune in to the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday, August 11 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCSN.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at Michigan International Speedway:

“This is a big weekend for Schluter Systems! We will have a lot of their guests out at the racetrack and I hope we can put together a good run for them. Obviously, we are also in Ford’s backyard and we will have a lot of executives from their group out as well. As a small team, we always look forward to coming back to a track for the second time, so we can apply what we learned the first race. We don’t have big money simulation or anything, so this allows us to grow our program and hopefully bring home a solid finish for our No.32 Go Fas Racing team.”

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at Michigan International Speedway:

Starts: 5

Best Finish: 23rd (2019)

Average Start: 32.4

Average Finish: 30.2

About Our Team

About Schluter Systems

Schluter®-Systems products are specifically designed for the tile industry to ensure that installations maintain integrity and durability. Their product line includes over 4,000 items, including tile trims, uncoupling membranes, waterproof building panels, electric floor warming systems, and shower systems. Schluter®-Systems is renowned for its state-of-the-art technology with attention to detail for highly functional and visually appealing results. For more information on Schluter Systems, North America, please visit https://www.schluter.com

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.