The Definitive Guide to Mustang Superchargers

AmericanMuscle’s Complete Supercharger Tech Guide

PAOLI, Pa. (August 8, 2019) – Superchargers are a quick and effective way of adding a substantial amount of power to your Mustang, making it a wish list item for many due to their initial cost and complexity to install. Although a supercharger may seem expensive up front, the power gains in return from the initial investment are superior to many of the other power adder options in the aftermarket including adding nitrous oxide or turbo charging your Mustang.

With the variety of brands and styles of Mustang superchargers available, AmericanMuscle (AM) has created and published their definitive technical guide to superchargers. Explaining everything from the basics, pros and cons, maintenance, to how they work (thanks to the addition of infographics), AM’s supercharger tech guide provides the information to turn any novice car enthusiast into a full-blown blower expert.

Check it out here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/supercharger-tech-guide.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.