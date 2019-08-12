Haley Ready for the High Banks at Bristol Motor Speedway

Justin Haley Notes:

Second Career Start at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Best Start at Bristol Motor Speedway: 11th (Spring 2019)

Best Finish at Bristol Motor Speedway: 7th (Spring 2019)

Only Current NXS Driver to Finish in the Top-10 at all 1.5 Mile Tracks in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Bristol Motor Speedway: 11th (Spring 2019)

Best Finish at Bristol Motor Speedway: 7th (Spring 2019)

Quotes:

“We just wrapped up our Mid-Ohio debrief! It was a solid weekend for us – we moved up to eighth in points from 10th, which is awesome! It’s always good to keep climbing up that playoff ladder. We are going to Bristol this weekend – the Last Great Colosseum. We were actually really fast the last time we were there. It’s a high-banked short track, and we have speed on the high banks. I’m looking forward to bringing back that speed this time. It’s a night race under the lights. It’s always one of my favorites when we get a night race and have that experience with all the fans. I’m really excited to race Friday night!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .