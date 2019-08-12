NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings- Michigan

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series rolled into Michigan International Speedway for race No. 16 of the 2019 season. It wasn’t just another race for the truckers, rather it was the last regular season race of the season before the playoffs begin the at Bristol on Thursday night.

The Corrigan Oil 200 featured exciting action throughout the race. Especially at one point when the top four that was fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Drivers Matt Crafton had to hope there was no new winner or he’d be facing elimination for the championship. There wasn’t a new winners thus saving Crafton to fight another day for the championship. But Crafton will need some work to do and improve his performance if he wants to be at Homestead.

With that said, here’s a look at this weeks power rankings.