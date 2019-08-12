NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings- Michigan

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series rolled into Michigan International Speedway for race No. 16 of the 2019 season. It wasn’t just another race for the truckers, rather it was the last regular season race of the season before the playoffs begin the at Bristol on Thursday night.
The Corrigan Oil 200 featured exciting action throughout the race. Especially at one point when the top four that was fighting for a spot in the playoffs.
Drivers Matt Crafton had to hope there was no new winner or he’d be facing elimination for the championship. There wasn’t a new winners thus saving Crafton to fight another day for the championship. But Crafton will need some work to do and improve his performance if he wants to be at Homestead.
With that said, here’s a look at this weeks power rankings.
- Grant Enfinger- To no surprise, Enfinger was able to lock up the regular season title after the Stage 1 was finished. Winning the title was definitely given to the right who has been so consistent all season long, only having one DNF and an average finish of 7.6 and 236 laps led. Saturday’s race at Michigan was no different for Enfinger and the No. 98 ThorSport Racing team. The Alabama native qualified ninth for the first time since Charlotte in May and consistently finished inside the top-10 during both stages. Enfinger finished sixth and third in both stages, respectively to ultimately finish seventh. The ThorSport driver was given an additional 15 extra points for the playoffs.
Previous Week Ranking- Second
- Sheldon Creed- It was oh so close for Creed and his No. 2 GMS Racing team. The California native fell one spot short in hopes of making the playoffs. He had to win in order to fight for the championship, but will have to wait another year. Still, it wasn’t without effort for the No. 2 GMS team. Creed started 18th, finished ninth in Stage 2, led three times for nine laps and was contending for the win late. Unfortunately, Creed wound up second and will not be able to compete for the championship.
Previous Week Ranking- Third
- Tyler Dippel- What a run it was for Dippel and his No. 02 Youngs Motorsports team. You don’t normally see this team run up front and challenge for the win, but you did on Saturday. Dippel qualified 17th, did not record any stage finishes but found himself in contention to win late in the race. However, despite the strong run, Dippel ran out of time and wound up third. What a story it would have been if the New York native would have won and made the playoffs.
Previous Week Ranking- Fifth
- Brett Moffitt- Great turnaround for Moffitt and his No. 24 GMS Racing team after a difficult Eldora outing, where he finished 29th. The Grimes, Iowa native started eighth, finished fourth in Stage 1 and won Stage 2. Moffitt only led twice for nine laps but still salvaged a fourth place finish.
Previous Week Ranking- Not Ranked
- Stewart Friesen- Dismal day for the most part for Friesen and his No. 52 Halmar Racing team after scoring a big win at Eldora the week before. The Canadian had a disappointing effort of 20th. No top-10 stage finishes, but with the help of cautions toward the end, Friesen was able to bring the truck home seventh. Otherwise, the Canadian was really nowhere to be seen in the race. The Halmar Racing driver is going to have to work on his qualifying game in the playoffs, if he wants to win and advance with the races being so short.
Previous Week Ranking- First
Fell Out
1. Todd Gilliland- Championship hopes ended when Gilliland got caught up in a wreck with four to go and ran out of time to even have a chance to win the race. The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver had a strong run going, leading 14 laps, finishing fifth and eighth in both stages. Ultimately, Gilliland wound up not finishing the race and 24th in the final running order.
Previous Week Ranking- Fourth
Honorable Mention
1. Ray Ciccarelli- A job well done to the Ellicott City, Maryland native who finished ninth, which gave him his career best finish to date in his own equipment. Ciccarelli was able to miss all the carnage throughout the race and mined his own race.