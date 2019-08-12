Used car websites for your next purchase

When you’re buying a used vehicle there are several big decisions that you need to make. The process of searching for and buying a good used car is not always an easy task. The amount you spend could be determined on the amount of time you use your can the distance you drive it daily or weekly.

These days you can find most anything from a car, truck or even a luxury vehicle online without even leaving your couch or office. Be sure to run free vin check before you buy your new car.

Website’s such as Autolist.com, Edmunds.com, EnterpriseCarSales.com, Autotempest.com, Kbb.com, CarGurus.com, Hemmings.com and Carsdirect.com are among some of the best used car websites.

AutoTrader.com is well known and has been around a long time with a longstanding reputation with decades of trust.

Autolist.com has one of the highest-rated used-car apps available and it works with Android or iOS. It checks multiple online databases to help you locate your dream car.

Kbb.com is known for providing accurate estimates of your car’s value, but their site has tools for checking your credit score and calculating car payments too. Expert reviews, top ten lists and recall postings make this site a longtime go-to favorite for automotive information.

Another website not mentioned above is Craigslist.org. Its free but it’s not a fancy website but you can find some deals. But beware, there are lots of internet scammers just waiting. So be super careful but you might make a great deal here.

Facebook Marketplace is also a very popular place to buy or even sell your car. All you need is a Facebook account and you’re ready to start listing for free. Your big advantage here is the ability to vet someone before they even come to look at your car. The potential buyer’s Facebook profile will be visible to you once they send a message, so it’s much more personal than the anonymous world of Craigslist.

If you’re into classic cars, the Hemmings.com website is definitely one of the best used car websites you can visit. It offers an up-to-date blog, daily newsletter and other resources aimed to help classic car owners.