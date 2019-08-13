CLINT BOWYER HEADLINING IGNITION GARAGE Q&A PRIOR TO HOLLYWOOD CASINO 400

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Aug. 13, 2019) – Race fans know that any time with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer is a good time, and fans won’t want to miss Bowyer in Ignition Garage on Sunday, Oct. 20 prior to the Hollywood Casino 400. With Bowyer headlining this fan Q&A, who knows what stories will be told.

And to top it off, Bowyer will be making his 500th career start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in the Hollywood Casino 400. He is currently battling for a playoff position in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, and has nine Top-10 finishes on the season.

In addition to the Q&A sessions, fans with an Ignition Garage hospitality ticket will get a tour of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage, a souvenir gift, food and beverage, and more. Ignition Garage tickets must be accompanied by a grandstand ticket or RV wristband.

Tickets for Ignition Garage hospitality are currently on sale by calling 866.460.RACE (7223), online at www.kansasspeedway.com/tickets and at the Kansas Speedway Ticket Office Monday – Friday from 9 AM – 5 PM.

