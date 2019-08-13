Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Bristol Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has 13 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, with an average starting position of 19.6 and average finishing position of 13.0.

In his 13 MENCS starts, Stenhouse has scored four top-five and six top-10 finishes at the ‘World’s Fastest Half-Mile’.

Last time at Bristol

When a few cars tangled on the start causing a chain reaction, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. suffered major damage to the front of his Ford forcing him to settle with a 33rd-place finish.

Tennessee native

Lead engineer on the No. 17 team, Randy Seals, grew up in McMinnville, Tennessee, which is about four hours from Bristol Motor Speedway. Seals is an avid pilot who flies his University of Tennessee orange plane to most of the close races, including Bristol.

Fastenal Racing Fan Club

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Bristol:

“Bristol is by far my favorite track so I’m looking forward to this weekend. I was bummed in the spring that we didn’t get to race and show exactly how much speed we had because throughout the weekend in practice that was by far the best race car that I have ever had at Bristol. We know we need to win one of the next three races to make the playoffs and Bristol is probably our best shot. Hopefully our Fastenal Ford will have the same speed we had in the spring and we will be able to showcase it.”