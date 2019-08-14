Angela Ruch – Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics | Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 The Ruch Life Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Angela Ruch

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Angela_Ruch

Angela Ruch on Racing at Bristol: “After spending some much-needed time at home with my new baby boy, I’m so ready to get back to racing in the No. 44 to finish out the year,” said Ruch.

Ruch at Bristol: Thursday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway marks Ruch’s first at the half-mile track.

This will be Ruch’s fifth start with Niece Motorsports. The new mom has made six NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts so far this season, with a best finish of eighth in Daytona.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry The Ruch Life colors this week at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Ruch life not only follows the emotional and unpredictable journey of Angela Ruch’s return to the race track, but also her and her husband’s journey to adopt a baby and start a family.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.