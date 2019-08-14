Front Row Motorsports Comes Home to Bristol

Michael McDowell on Bristol

18 Starts

Best Finish: 18th

“The night race at Bristol always has such an amazing atmosphere, but being the home track for our owner, it’s just a big deal for us at FRM. Bob Jenkins puts his heart and soul into this sport and this team. I really like running strong at Bristol to get Bob and his employees all excited.

But, even more important and just as cool, it’s such a big race for Love’s and their customers. They always bring a big group, and it’s fun to show them around, take photos and race hard for them. They also give so much to support our team and we want to show them a great night.

This is a great track for FRM. The field is really balanced and I can really drive the car and make a big difference. I’m going to be pretty motivated for Saturday night.”

Matt Tifft on Bristol

1 Start

Best Finish: 27th

“We had some good speed at times during the spring race at Bristol, so I’m ready for another run. It’s a challenging track, so you’ve got to bring your A-game. The preferred line tends to move around as the race goes on. The key is to have a car that can race where other drivers are not. We’ve been able to build up our short track notebook over the season, so I think we’ll be able to take what we’ve learned and improve upon our previous performance.

I have to thank Plan B Sales for coming on board as an Associate Sponsor this weekend. It’s the place to go to get diecast cars. We’re working with them now on getting my rookie car made and that’s awesome for them to support it.”



25 Starts | 1 Top-10

Best Finish: 10th

“We’ve got some good momentum coming off of a strong run last week, and Bristol is one of my favorite tracks. The night race is a lot of fun for both fans and drivers because there are a variety of options for passing. Bristol is also where I had one of my Xfinity wins with Mike Kelley as my crew chief, so I’m excited to see what we can do working together again. David Ragan on Bristol25 Starts | 1 Top-10Best Finish: 10th“We’ve got some good momentum coming off of a strong run last week, and Bristol is one of my favorite tracks. The night race is a lot of fun for both fans and drivers because there are a variety of options for passing. Bristol is also where I had one of my Xfinity wins with Mike Kelley as my crew chief, so I’m excited to see what we can do working together again. It will be a bittersweet weekend, coming after today’s announcement. Bristol has meant a lot to me over the years, and I want to put on a good showing for our fans. It’s such a big weekend for Bob Jenkins and the folks at MDS. They are having fun and I want to give them something to cheer for Saturday night.”



