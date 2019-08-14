RCR Event Preview – Bristol Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Bristol Motor Speedway … In 173 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts nine wins – seven with Dale Earnhardt, one with Kevin Harvick and one with Jeff Burton – three pole awards, 34 top-five and 69 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C.-based organization has led 3,680 laps at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”
RCR in the MENCS … In 2,967 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,073 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.
This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway … In 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, Dillon has one top-five and two top-10 finishes. He posted his best finish of fourth in August 2016. He is a former winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track.
Welcome, Tracker Off Road … Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry.
TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.
Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to join his teammate, Daniel Hemric, at an autograph session at Bass Pro Shops in Bristol, Tennessee (1 Bass Pro Drive, Bristol, Tenn. 37620) on Thursday, August 15 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. He is also scheduled to participate in a Q&A Session on the Team Chevy Stage in the Bristol Motor Speedway Midway on Saturday, August 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET.
AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:
What do you think about racing at Bristol Motor Speedway?
“Man, they can’t mess Bristol Motor Speedway up, truthfully. Bristol is Bristol and it doesn’t matter what lane you are in it is good racing. I enjoy going there. Bristol is just a hardcore track where you need some driveability that you have built into the car mechanically. I look forward to Bristol each year. That time of year is always fun, I think. It is what racing is all about.”
Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway … Hemric will be making his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway and first in the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native was turned into the outside wall during his first Cup Series start at Bristol in April. He also has four previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the half-mile track, earning two top-five and three top-10 finishes.
About Bass Pro Shops … Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.
Meet the Driver … Hemric is scheduled to be at the Bass Pro Shops in Bristol, Tennessee with fellow RCR driver Austin Dillon starting at 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, August 15. He is also scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR merchandise hauler in the Bristol Motor Speedway midway on Friday, August 16, starting at 3 p.m. local time.
DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:
What was your biggest takeaway from your first Cup start at Bristol Motor Speedway, despite being caught up in someone else’s incident?
“We’re definitely not bringing the package we had in the Spring race for this weekend’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. As a company, once we got through the first Bristol race in April – myself, Austin Dillon, our affiliate teammates Ty Dillon and Bubba Wallace – we sat in our competition meetings and determined we needed to fundamentally go in a different direction at the high-banked, high-speed tracks like Bristol and Dover. Our best race car was able to run 14th to 16th, and that is where we were running when we got crashed by a lapped car in April. That’s not going to cut it. You have to be better than that. Especially when it is a track that you and everyone on your team feels you should have success at. With that being said, we know it is not easy and you have to work for it. We will show up this weekend with a fundamentally different package on the Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet and we have been working ever since we left that racetrack in April to change those fundamentals, so I am eager to get there and see what we have come up with.”
What does it mean to not only be a part of your first Bristol night race, but to have Bass Pro Shops on the car for Saturday night’s event?
“One of my earliest memories of NASCAR racing was watching Dale Earnhardt and Terry Labonte go at it under the lights at Bristol from the foot of my father’s bed. Bristol is such a special racetrack, but everything seems to be ramped up when the lights turn on for the August night race. Bass Pro Shops has been an amazing partner to RCR over the years, and it is an honor to have them on our No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for this weekend’s race. I know the scheme will look great under the lights and hopefully we can give them a strong performance once the green flag flies.”
Mid-Ohio Review … Tyler Reddick picked up his 16th top-five finish of the year when he placed fourth in Saturday’s race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
RCR Development Driver News … RCR’s development driver, Joe Graf Jr., will also be competing Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway in the No. 10 EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaro for RCR’s technical partner, Kaulig Racing.
The Points … Tyler Reddick remains the current Xfinity Series points leader.
Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 Tame the Beast Camaro at Bristol Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick has four previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, securing one top-five finish when he finished second during the spring race earlier this year, in addition to three top-10 finishes. The current points leader has also claimed one pole award and one top-10 finish in two starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, as well as one start in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East division at the short track.
Groom Boldly & Tame the Beast … Tame the Beast® creates a complete line of men’s grooming products with arousing scents and energizing properties. Products include invigorating lotions, styling products and all-in-one washes with adventurous levels of superfood botanicals and Sasquatch testosterone, “down-there” care products like anti-chafing Nutt Butters, and more. Every Tame the Beast® product is produced in the U.S.A. Learn more about TAME the BEAST® at GetBeast.com and Amazon.com/TametheBeast. Save 20% today at GetBeast.com with code SPEEDYBEAST.
Meet Reddick … Fans can meet Reddick when he takes part in the Xfinity Series autograph session outside Turn 3 on Thursday, August 15, at 3:30 p.m. local time. Reddick is also scheduled to stop by the RCR merchandise hauler from 2:30-2:55 p.m. local time on Friday, August 16, to meet with fans and sign their RCR gear.
TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:
You had a solid showing at Bristol Motor Speedway in the spring, finishing second in the No. 2 Chevrolet. What do you like about that place?
“We had such a strong No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro when we visited Bristol Motor Speedway in the spring that it made it a lot easier on my side to have a great run. RCR really brought a fantastic piece to that race. We had added pressure during that race with Dolly Parton and Dollywood on the car to really perform well in her home state, so I’m glad we were able to do that for her. There are definitely some things for us to improve on this time around. I think we cost ourselves an easy stage win during that first stage when we had the mishap with the lap counter, and we would clearly like to have those bonus points right about now. Maximizing stage points will be something we’ll focus on this weekend. Christopher Bell was really good in the spring race, but if we didn’t have that miscommunication, we may have been able to stay out in front of him and potentially win the race. That’s one race we ran second at that I think we left a little bit on the table, so I’m excited to get back there this weekend with our No. 2 Tame the Beast Camaro.”