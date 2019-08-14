Ross Chastain – Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics | Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 CarShield Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Bristol: “We’ve put last week behind us and are really looking forward to kicking off the playoffs this week at Bristol,” said Chastain. “This is a place where I thoroughly enjoy racing. It was this race last year where I made my first start for Niece Motorsports. It’s been a dream come true, and we’re looking to keep the magic going. We can’t thank CarShield enough for coming on board and supporting us as we chase this Championship.”

The Playoffs: Thursday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway marks the first race in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs. Chastain, the winningest series regular, enters the postseason fifth in the standings. Eight drivers are currently in playoff contention. After the first three races of the postseason, two drivers will be cut from the playoff field.

Chastain at Bristol: Chastain has three NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, with his best finish of third coming in 2012.

Chastain has nine NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the half-mile track, with his best finish of ninth coming last season.

In addition, Chastain has three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

On the Truck: Earlier this week, Niece Motorsports announced that CarShield would sponsor Chastain’s No. 45 Chevrolet for the duration of the postseason, starting at Bristol Motor Speedway.

CarShield visited victory lane with Chastain and the No. 45 team earlier this year at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

“Watching Ross win this season has been great,” said Nick Hamilton, Co-Founder and Principal at CarShield. “Seeing him pull into victory lane with the CarShield truck was the best. Ross knows how to have fun while always competing at the highest level. We do the same thing at CarShield. That’s why we made the decision to become the primary sponsor for the rest of this season. Hopefully, our partnership will help push him to keep smashing those watermelons and win the Championship this season.”

Headquartered in Saint Peters, Mo., CarShield offers vehicle service contracts designed to pick up where automobile owners’ existing warranty drops off and to fill gaps in coverage. CarShield was founded in 2005 by principals Nick Hamilton, Mark Travis, and Rick Brettelle and specializes in shielding its members from the high cost of automobile repairs by offering a wide range of flexible vehicle service plans.

“We are proud and honored to have CarShield join the team again,” said team owner Al Niece. “I think Ross and this team have really shown what they are capable of, and we are excited that CarShield has recognized that potential and wants to help this team chase a championship.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.