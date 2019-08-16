Enfinger rounds out top five finishers at Bristol

After leading 57 laps and qualifying 14th, regular-season champion Enfinger came home fifth at Bristol.

“Great job to Jeff Hensley (Crew Chief) right there, gusty call and getting some track position,” Enfinger said to MRN Radio. “We weren’t a bad truck when we had the lead. I don’t know what I would have done different on that restart. The 24 (Moffitt) was a little bit better than us on the top. I thought about taking away the top side, but we weren’t worth a crap up there, so I stuck to the bottom and that’s what worked for us.”

“He just flat out nailed that restart and got me. We had a great truck, once we got some clean air. Really proud of everyone at ThorSport Racing. Champion Power Equipment, Duke and Rhonda Thorson, Curb Records, everyone that lets us do this.”

Enfinger took the lead once and led for 57 laps before the eventual race winner, Brett Moffitt, took it from him on Lap 174, and went on to win the race. The Alabama native finished ninth in Stage 2 and is currently tied with his teammate Matt Crafton in fourth in the point standings, 28 points back from first.