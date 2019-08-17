Ford Performance NASCAR: Briscoe and Cindric Run Top Five at Bristol

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Friday, August 16, 2019

EVENT: Food City 300, Bristol, TN. (Qualifying)

Ford Finishing Results:

2nd – Chase Briscoe

5th – Austin Cindric

22nd – Cole Custer

36th – Joey Logano

JOEY LOGANO, No. 12 Snap On Ford Mustang – “Typical Bristol crash. You see them wrecking in front of you and you’re on the brakes as hard as you can and they just keep piling in and you can’t stop quick enough. Some of that comes from a poor qualifying effort and from that you get caught up in things. I thought we were OK. Even saying that we were still up to seventh or eighth. We weren’t that far back from starting 19th. We were picking our way through there, but it just happens.”

HOW FAST DOES IT HAPPEN? “The worst part is you see it happening and you think, ‘I’m plenty good,’ that you’re gonna be able to slow down in plenty of time and before you know it you’re there and you’re in it. All you want to do is hit rewind for a second and slow up a little sooner, but it’s all you can do. It’s just part of it. I just really would like to have seen where we were gonna run. I thought we were pretty good in practice. We made some good gains on that car and I thought we were gonna be decent, but unfortunately we’ll never know.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang – “It’s just been a tough few weeks. We were really fast starting out that race. I felt like we could keep up with Kyle and everybody. We would have had a great shot to win, but guys that don’t deserve to be out there cut our day short. I can’t thank my guys enough for working on the car hard and everything. We definitely gained more points than what it was if we didn’t’ go back out, so we’ll just go onto the next one, but it’s really frustrating. I really wanted to win here. We brought a really fast car.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Ford Performance Ford Mustang – YOU FINISHED SECOND BUT DON’T LOOK TOO HAPPY. “We had such a good Ford Performance Mustang and that last restart I just didn’t fire off good. I was really, really loose getting in and then I would get really tight and those last five laps it finally started coming to me and I was definitely running him down and just ran out of laps. That one stings. You don’t get very many opportunities to win at a place like Bristol and I just really want to win here bad and at that point it felt like we had a Mustang to do it, but just didn’t get it done.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang – WERE YOU A FIFTH-PLACE CAR ALL NIGHT? “Yeah, I’d say we were maybe a little better, but I never got on the outside for a restart the entire night. They mean a lot here, especially when maybe our short run wasn’t the best, but we had a great car after about 30-40 laps – the fastest car on track kind of deal, but didn’t have the track position to quite use it well enough. Congrats to Tyler. He’s a good friend of mine. I’m glad to see him win again, but I want it. It’s great to be on the pole here and great to come away with a top five. It’s a great day for the guys, so we’ll move onto Road America and see if we go for three on the road courses.”