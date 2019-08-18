Top Six Best Racing Cars

Since 1886, cars have contributed a lot in making our lives easy. Specifically, these things were created as a part of our transportation. It helps us to travel from one place to another with ease and convenience.

And as our technologies continue to improve, cars were also used for other purposes. For most of us, cars were used to carry heavy baggage and packages while for others, cars were used as entertainment.

Some of the affluent people would spend thousands of their money to make them look extraordinary in car shows and some would gamble them in races. Although it sounds illicit, there are legal shows and races for these cars. Some examples of famous car shows and races are the London Motor Show, Isle of Man TT, Goodwood Festival of Speed, Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, and Indianapolis 500.

And if you happen to like cars, here are some of the best cars to check out now:

Porsche Boxster

Manufactured and distributed by Porsche, this car is one of the well-known sports cars in the market. It is a two-seater car with its engine well-installed in the middle. Moreover, its name, "Boxster", was created because of its flat or boxer-type engine and its body style – the roadster.

Honda CRX

This car was originally named as Honda Ballade Sports CRX but was then changed to Honda CRX del Sol last 1992. Created by Honda, this has become famous because of its amazing performance, good fuel economy, and nimble handling. Similarly, with most cars, it has room for two passengers and a seating arrangement of 2+2.

Nissan 350Z

Nissan 350Z or also known as Nissan Fairlady Z(Z33) is a car from Nissan Motors that was primarily distributed last 2002. It is related to Infiniti G35 and Nissan Skyline. This one has a platform of Nissan FM. Also, its engine was placed mid-front and has a rear-wheel-drive layout.

Mazda MX-5 Miata

One thing that made this car extraordinary is its design credo that was tightly executed and conceived – Jinbai Iittai, the oneness of horse and rider. Manufactured by Mazda, this car initially stepped into the spotlight last 1989. Ever since then, it has received a lot of praise because of its small, technologically modern and minimally complex design. It was then improved to further to enhance its performance.

BMW 3-Series

A successor to 02 Series, this car was created by the famous BMW last May 1975. This is a compact executive car that has been in the market for seven different generations. Furthermore, this is the best-selling model of the said brand accounting for an estimate of 30% of the company's annual total sales. It has also won several awards and has topped the charts in the market.

Mustang

Mustang or Ford Mustang is a car that was manufactured by an American Company, Ford. This comes with various classes – pony car, muscle car, and roadster sports. It has a couple of body types – 2-door coupé, 3-door hatchback, 2-door fastback, and 2-door convertible. Famous for its remarkable performance and superb design, Mustang remained to be uninterrupted and was still being further developed and revised.