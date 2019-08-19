Four Takeaways from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Bristol

The Truck Series visited Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday night for the 16th race of the season and the beginning of the 2019 Playoffs. The 2018 Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt won the event and is locked into the next round. He will not have to worry about the wildcards of Canadian Tire Motorsport Park or Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ross Chastain finished third after being dominant throughout the race. Chastain led 78 laps, won Stage 1 and finished second in Stage 2. Chastain is currently second in the playoff points standings, -16 behind Moffitt.

While Moffitt and Chastain were expected to have great runs, others did not as their night went from bad to worse. Some drivers who are in the Playoffs have already dug themselves in a hole following Bristol and will need some big breaks over the next two races if they want to keep fighting for the championship.

Here is a look at this week’s Four Takeaways from the UNOH 200.