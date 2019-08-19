NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings- Bristol

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series visited Bristol Motor Speedway this past Thursday night for the start of their fourth annual championship Playoffs. The UNOH 200 was full of all kinds of action with twists and turns throughout the evening.

There were 12 cautions for 73 laps which means 36.5% of the race was run under caution which is what you would expect for a place like Bristol, especially in a Truck Series race.

The top spots, for the most part, were filled by playoff drivers, but there were some other drivers who had great runs as well. With that said, here’s a look at this power rankings following Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.