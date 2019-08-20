GMS Racing NXS Road America Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet Camaro

Road America Xfinity Stats

First Xfinity Series start at Road America

2019 Season Stats

22 starts, 4 top-five’s and 12 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 214 this weekend at Road America. This chassis has been run once this year by Nemechek at Watkins Glen International (start: 20th/finish: 12th). This chassis was also ran three times in 2018, once at Watkins Glen International by AJ Almendinger (start: 4th/finish: 2nd), another at Road America by NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bill Elliott (start: 23rd/finish: 20th) and lastly by Spencer Gallagher at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval but had to go to a back up after an incident in practice.

Quotes:

“Road course racing has not been our friend this year. We had a decent finish at Watkins Glen and then had a suspension issue at Mid-Ohio that ended our day early. We have some momentum after last weekend’s third-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway. It boosted everyone’s confidence to show what this small team is capable of achieving. It’s great to have Fire Alarm Services back on board, and the new scheme looks great and will look even better parked in Victory Lane.”

