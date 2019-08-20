Michael McDowell Gives a Nod to Jimmy Means at Darlington

No. 34 Ford to Pay Tribute to an Iconic Paint Scheme During the Throwback Weekend

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 20, 2019) – The No. 34 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) Ford Mustang will run a special paint scheme for the “Bojangles’ Southern 500” NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway, honoring Jimmy Means’ No. 52 Alka-Seltzer Pontiac. Means drove the iconic powder blue car in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In its early days, Front Row Motorsports was originally known as Means-Jenkins Motorsports, stemming from a partnership between Means and current FRM team owner Bob Jenkins. Their relationship began with Jenkins sponsoring Means at Bristol with his local Taco Bell franchise, which led Jenkins to a partial ownership of Means’ race team. The team was active for one year before Jenkins separated and founded Front Row Motorsports.

McDowell’s No. 34 Ford will feature the famous light blue body with red and dark blue accents. FRM partner Dockside Logistics will serve as the primary sponsor for the race.

“Throwback weekend at Darlington is one of my favorites of the whole year,” McDowell said. “It’s fun to recreate some of the most well-known paint schemes throughout the history of our sport. Our owner, Bob Jenkins, has always admired Jimmy Means, and the Alka-Seltzer car is definitely a favorite of his. I’m really excited that we can honor their friendship with our No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford.”

The No. 34 “Jimmy Means Throwback” Ford Mustang will make its debut at Darlington Raceway on Friday, August 30 for practice. The “Bojanges’ Southern 500” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race airs Sunday, September 1 at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and MRN.

