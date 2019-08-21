Ross Chastain – Chevrolet Silverado 250 Race Advance

Chevrolet Silverado 250 | Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Race Advance

Team: No. 45 CarShield Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Ross Chastain on Racing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: “I’m excited to go road course racing this weekend,” said Chastain. “It’s a little different challenge than we are accustomed to in these trucks, but I’m ready for it. I know my Niece Motorsports team has prepared me a fast CarShield Chevrolet.”

The Playoffs: With a third-place finish last week at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chastain enters Sunday’s race second in the driver point standings. Eight drivers are currently in playoff contention. After the first three races of the postseason, two drivers will be cut from the playoff field.

Chastain at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: Chastain has one previous NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, a seventh-place finish coming in 2013.

On the Truck: CarShield continues to support Chastain and the No. 45 Chevrolet.

CarShield visited victory lane with Chastain and the No. 45 team earlier this year at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Headquartered in Saint Peters, Mo., CarShield offers vehicle service contracts designed to pick up where automobile owners’ existing warranty drops off and to fill gaps in coverage. CarShield was founded in 2005 by principals Nick Hamilton, Mark Travis, and Rick Brettelle and specializes in shielding its members from the high cost of automobile repairs by offering a wide range of flexible vehicle service plans.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.