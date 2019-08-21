Simple Motorsports Betting Markets

The moment cars were invented, people were eager to race while others couldn’t wait to place a bet on their picks. The trend has continued, and in today’s world, motor racing is among the most popular sporting activity. The four-wheeled and two-wheeled motorsports provide incredible entertainment while providing an avenue for punters to pocket cash from their picks.

With the readily available online casinos, punters can now enjoy even better motor racing gaming experience. You don't have to miss a moment as you can take your casino with you, and with the mobile-friendly sites and apps, motor racing betting has never felt any better.

Betting on motor racing games can prove to be quite tricky. If you are a beginner, you could easily be overwhelmed by the many markets and terms. If you are considering adding motor racing in your betting activities, here is a look at some simple markets you could wager on as you learn the ropes.

Podium finish

As is the case with motorsports, the top three drivers take a spot on the podium where champagne is handed, and trophies are presented. As the name suggests, the podium finish bet involves wagering on a pick that will finish inside of the top three regardless of the order.

Top six finish

Perhaps one of the easiest bet, top-six finish involve wagering on a pick you think will finish on the top six places. This is regardless of their position in the top six, and although the odds may not be that high, it is one of the most straightforward bets you can win on motor racing.

Prop bets

Also known as side bets, these picks hold markets that do not necessarily affect the outcome of a race. For instance, you could consider the fastest rap, where you wager on a driver who could be the fastest in a particular rap but doesn’t necessarily mean they will win the race. Prop bets provide varying markets and are an ideal learning opportunity as you venture into motor racing bets.

Winning margin

In this bet, you are required to wager on the timing difference between the first and the second-place finish. It could be a matter of seconds or minutes, and the market is ideal if you know a little more about the races and how they fair.

Driver matchups

For this market, you pick two drivers and wager on the one you think will finish before the other. This is an ideal market that lets you explore many choices, increasing your winning rates. You could, for instance, wager on a driver based on their record in previous races, making it a favorable choice even for the beginners.

Fastest qualifier

Before the real race begins, most motor racing forms subject the drivers to a series of qualifying races to determine who will start at the front of the grid. The easiest way to score a win in this bet is keenly observing the drivers and spot the picks that seem to dominate the rest with powerful cars and high speed.

Most reliable online casinos provide a massive collection of motorsports games. As you choose an ideal online casino, see to it that it has the games you need to quench your betting thirst.