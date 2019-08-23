Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel suspended indefinitely by NASCAR

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR.

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed that the suspension is due to violating Section 12.1 of the NASCAR Rule Book for “actions detrimental to stock car racing.” No further details have been released.

Dippel was scheduled to compete in this weekend’s Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in the No. 02 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports. The team has made no comment about the suspension and has not announced who will fill in for Dippel Sunday afternoon in the Chevrolet Silverado 250.

The 19-year-old is currently 13th in the series standings and has one top-five finish after finishing third at Michigan on August 10. He also has three top 10s this year but did not qualify for the Playoffs.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

UPDATE: Young’s Motorsports issued the following statement on their Twitter account Saturday morning.

