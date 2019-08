Weekend Schedule for Road America and Canada

The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes at Road America this weekend with JR Motorsport’s Justin Allgaier as the 2018 defending race winner. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series heads to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park where Justin Haley won the event last year.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is off this week but will return next weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Please check below for the complete schedule.

All times are Eastern.

Road America

Friday, Aug. 23

1:35 p.m. – 2:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBC Sports App

3:35 p.m. – 4:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App

Saturday, Aug. 24

11:40 a.m. – Xfinity Series Qualifying – Multi-car/Two rounds – NBC Sports App Live/NBCSN Tape Delay at 1:30 p.m.

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series CTECH Manufacturing 180 (45 laps/182.16 miles) – NBCSN/ MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Saturday, Aug. 24

9:35 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.: Truck Series First Practice – No TV

11:35 – 12:55 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – No TV

Sunday, Aug. 25

9:35 a.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – Multi-truck/Two rounds – FS2

2:30 p.m. – Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 (64 laps/157.37 miles) – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio